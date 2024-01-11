DMC Peak of Combat Tier List

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat offers its players the choice between all of the known characters from the DMC series. After you start the game, one of the most important tasks is to choose the character that suits your play style. Here is our tier list of characters in DMC Peak of Combat.
Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Tier List
Our Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list divides the in-game characters into four ranking tiers, from the strongest to the weakest ones. First, we’ll elaborate on the features of each tier category.
S-Tier: Inevitable characters if you want your team to be a winning one. They are by far the strongest and the most capable fighters, and no matter what are your preferences, don’t miss the chance to choose them whenever you can.
A-Tier: Not as strong as the S-Tiers, but still fighters with a respectable amount of strength and skills. Choose them to be second in command in your team.
B-Tier: Average characters with a limited set of skills. But don’t let that fool you, since they can be a pretty solid asset to your team.
C-Tier: Weakest characters in the game. Our recommendation is to pick them only as a last resort. This does not apply to PvP or PvE, since they are much more useful in those types of battles.
Here is our complete tier list for all of the available characters in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat.
S-Tier
- Vergil – Count Thunder
- Vergil – Demon Smasher
- Vergil: Legendary Ronin
- Nero – Fist of Salvation
A-Tier
- Dante – Devil Claw
- Nero
- Swift Arsenal
- Vergil
B-Tier
- Lady
- Nero – One Man Show
- Devil Hunter
- Lady – Spark Igniter
C-Tier
- Dante
- Vergil – Nomadic Lightning
- Knight of the Order
- Dante – Imperial Guard
Which Are the Best Characters in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat?
As you can see from our tier list, Vergil is dominating the S-Tier with three of his variations and shapes.
Vergil – Count Thunder, alongside his thunder-summoning ability, possesses great speed and strength.
On the other side, Vergil the Legendary Ronin is an exquisite fighter with fast moves and strikes and is also very resistant and agile.
Vergin Demon Smasher is another one of Vergin’s powerful forms. He has powers of teleportation and control.
Nero in her Fist of Salvation form can be a very tricky opponent. She is extremely fast, skilled, and a top-class fighter.
Keep in mind that the tier list for DMC Peak of Combat is subjective and based on our playing experience and playstyle. Opinions may differ from player to player, but what’s most important when choosing your character and teammates in DMC is that they suit your tactics, playstyle, and required skill sets.