DMC Peak of Combat Tier List

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat offers its players the choice between all of the known characters from the DMC series. After you start the game, one of the most important tasks is to choose the character that suits your play style. Here is our tier list of characters in DMC Peak of Combat.

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat Tier List

Image Source: NebulaJoy

Our Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat tier list divides the in-game characters into four ranking tiers, from the strongest to the weakest ones. First, we’ll elaborate on the features of each tier category.

S-Tier: Inevitable characters if you want your team to be a winning one. They are by far the strongest and the most capable fighters, and no matter what are your preferences, don’t miss the chance to choose them whenever you can.

A-Tier: Not as strong as the S-Tiers, but still fighters with a respectable amount of strength and skills. Choose them to be second in command in your team.

B-Tier: Average characters with a limited set of skills. But don’t let that fool you, since they can be a pretty solid asset to your team.

C-Tier: Weakest characters in the game. Our recommendation is to pick them only as a last resort. This does not apply to PvP or PvE, since they are much more useful in those types of battles.

Here is our complete tier list for all of the available characters in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat.

S-Tier

Vergil – Count Thunder

Vergil – Demon Smasher

Vergil: Legendary Ronin

Nero – Fist of Salvation

A-Tier

Dante – Devil Claw

Nero

Swift Arsenal

Vergil

B-Tier

Lady

Nero – One Man Show

Devil Hunter

Lady – Spark Igniter

C-Tier

Dante

Vergil – Nomadic Lightning

Knight of the Order

Dante – Imperial Guard

Which Are the Best Characters in Devil May Cry Peak of Combat?

As you can see from our tier list, Vergil is dominating the S-Tier with three of his variations and shapes.

Vergil – Count Thunder, alongside his thunder-summoning ability, possesses great speed and strength.

Image Source: NebulaJoy

On the other side, Vergil the Legendary Ronin is an exquisite fighter with fast moves and strikes and is also very resistant and agile.

Image Source: NebulaJoy

Vergin Demon Smasher is another one of Vergin’s powerful forms. He has powers of teleportation and control.

Image Source: NebulaJoy

Nero in her Fist of Salvation form can be a very tricky opponent. She is extremely fast, skilled, and a top-class fighter.

Image Source: NebulaJoy

Keep in mind that the tier list for DMC Peak of Combat is subjective and based on our playing experience and playstyle. Opinions may differ from player to player, but what’s most important when choosing your character and teammates in DMC is that they suit your tactics, playstyle, and required skill sets.