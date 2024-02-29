How to Get 37 Arcanist in Reverse 1999

The latest Phase One update for Reverse 1999 has finally landed, with a brand-new Arcanist for players to track down. Called 37, this six-star character instantly shoots up to one of the best operators in the entire game. If you’re diving in and want some tips on how to get 37 in Reverse 1999, we’re here to help.

Recommended Videos

Recruiting 37 Arcanist in Reverse 1999

The only way to get the new Arcanist 37 in Reverse 1999 is to pull her via gacha spins. She debuts in the game as part of a new limited-time banner called Beyond the World of Matters.

As such, you’ll need to spend premium currency in Reverse 1999 to have any chance of recruiting 37. That said, this new update does incentivize newcomers. You can net up to 80 free spins for creating new accounts alongside patch 1.4. If you decide to start playing now or set up a second account, there’s a chance you’ll spin 37 without forking out any cash.

Aside from that, be prepared to use your Clear Drops to pay for Unilog tokens on the Beyond the World of Matters banner. It’s still slightly unclear as to the exact pricing of this banner. On top of that, we don’t know whether you get a discount for purchasing ten or more Unilogs at once or 37’s gacha drop rate. Either way, it’s no surprise to learn that the most likely way to recruit her is via gacha.

All 37 Events in Reverse 1999

Image Source: Bluepoch Co

Alongside the debut of this brand-new six star Arcanist, 37 also comes with a few specific events worth completing.

So far, all that’s confirmed is the names of these character-exclusive events: Set Sail Again and Sealed Records. Little is known about the objectives tied to these events. They’ll likely require you to clear a fixed amount of LTM stages with 37. There could also be objectives linked to the number of enemies defeated as 37, and the number of upgrades completed with the character.

As soon as the 1.4 patch lands in Reverse 1999 and we know more about these 37-specific events, we’ll update this guide. Fortunately, we know that Clear Drops are the main reward for doing so. This makes it hugely useful for netting free summons.

That’s everything you need to know about getting and using the new 37 Arcanist in Reverse 1999. For more on the game, check out the latest Reverse 1999 codes, plus our tier list of all characters.