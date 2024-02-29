The long-awaited 1.4 update for Reverse 1999 has finally arrived, adding new gameplay features like extra puzzles. These 3D puzzles have been in the works for a while, so it’s no surprise they can be fiendishly difficult. If you need a helping hand, this is how to complete The Three Doors puzzles in Reverse 1999.

Recommended Videos

Reverse 1999 The Three Doors Puzzles Guide

The Three Doors is a new gameplay mode added to Reverse 1999 in its 1.4 update. Rather than the combat-heavy gameplay loop most players are used to, it tasks you with solving 3D puzzles from a top-down perspective.

In this mode, you run across a grid of tiles to bypass obstacles on the ground. Early levels include cracked tiles momentarily disappearing, for you to run across in the small window that they appear. You also interact with monuments, which you can cast a spell on to pick up. Moving them to different glowing tiles changes the terrain. It can add steps to get to elevated areas or bridges to continue moving.

The Three Doors levels are fairly straightforward to begin with. Your job is to find the crack in time within each mini-level. This then transports you to the next stage of the puzzle. At the release of update 1.4 there are three levels within the new mode. Each one contains several mini-stages to clear.

If you get lost, there’s a mini-map on the top-right of the screen to show your current path. Backtracking is quite common in this mode as you use monuments to unlock previously inaccessible areas, so you should grasp your surroundings fairly quickly.

Image Source: Bluepoch Games

Rewards for The Three Doors Puzzles

The main reward for completing stages and overall levels of The Three Doors is Clear Drops. The game doesn’t specify just how many you get for each area you clear, but it’s an especially good way to net some extra rewards as you play.

Clear Drops are the main gacha currency in Reverse 1999, so grabbing it for free via these levels is a really easy way to pay for some summons. That said, it remains unclear whether these levels are repeatable to endlessly farm Clear Drops by completing them on a loop.

That’s all for our look at The Three Doors puzzles in Reverse 1999. For more on the game, be sure to redeem the latest codes for free items, and decide your next character to build with our tier list.