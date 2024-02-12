Best Ships in Skull and Bones Tier List

The best ship for you depends on the sort of pirate you will be. A good pirate has a ship dedicated to their needs, while a great pirate has a fleet of ships for all occasions. We have a tier list of the best ships in Skull and Bones right here to help you make your choice.

Skull and Bones Ships Tier List

Ship Info and Perks Infamy Exeter’s Jolly – Dhow Small vessel you start the game with.

Preserves wildlife materials from hunting. Outcast Bedar – Rammer The first you can craft when visiting Sainte-Anne.

Increases damage from ramming by 25% and applies Flooding effect to enemies.

Reduces slowing effect by torn sails by 50%. Scoundrel Barge – Firebrand Best of the small ships available with a high number of gunports and three furniture slots.

Applies Ablaze effect to a ship and all within a 125m radius. Burning damage increases Ablaze charge speed by 50%.

Increases weapon damage by 10%. Buccaneer Sloop – Blaster A small ship with good survivability and only a small weak spot from the rear of the ship.

Explosive hits have a 50% chance of triggering an explosion dealing 1500 damage and a blast radius of 150m.

Increases damage to structures by 20% and Explosive damage by 15%. Buccaneer Padewakang – Bombadier The first medium ship you will craft. It has decent survivability and moderate gunports available.

Explosive hits have a 70%/100% chance of triggering an explosion with deals 1000 damage within a 125m radius.

Increases structure damage by 20% and weapon damage radius by 15%. Brigand Brigantine – Hulbreaker A medium ship with moderate survivability and great gunports available. It has five furniture slots, a huge cargo hold, and is fast.

Increases damage from ramming by 45%.

Applies Flooded to an enemy after ramming.

Reduces duration of Torn Sails effect by 80%. Cutthroat Sambuk – Pyromaniac The best of the medium ship with high damage, highest number of gunports, and five furniture slots.

Deals 5000 Burning Damage when Ablaze effect is applied to an enemy.

Ablaze is applied to all within a 150m radius.

Increases damage to ships that are Ablaze by 30%. Cutthroat

All Ship Types in Skull and Bones

There are three ship types in Skull and Bones: DPS, Support, and Tank. Eventually, you may want a variety of these types in your fleet as each has its particular use.

The DPS type is best in battle for dealing damage to enemy ships.

The Support ship, the Sentinel Cutter, restores the hull health of friendly ships. This is best for using while playing with others.

Tank ship types are best for defence and recovering brace strength. Also a good choice for playing with friends.

There are currently two Tank ship types: the Hulk Defender available at Rover Infamy and the Snow Vanguard unlocked later at Corsair Infamy. They are both very useful but if you are mainly going solo you won’t want one to be your main vessel.

When starting Skull & Bones, however, you will want to focus on having a strong DPS ship so you can easily take on enemy ships while exploring alone. As you increase in Infamy you will be able to access more powerful ships. As much as Support and Tank ships are useful in their way, particularly in groups, the DPS ships are the ones you will want to focus on.

That's it for our ship recommendations in Skull and Bones!