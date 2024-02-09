Players are already roaming the open sea in Skull and Bones. You start the game with a damaged ship and need to repair it or get a new one. For that, you need to leave the ship and collect resources. Here’s how to get off ships in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

How to Disembark Ship in Skull and Bones

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To get off the ship, press S on your PC keyboard, or Square if you are playing on PlayStation5. The first thing you need to know is that you can’t get off the ship whenever you want, but just at certain locations.

Unlike in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, which served as an inspiration for Skull and Bones, there are only three types of locations where you can leave the ship and explore on foot.

Shipwrecks

Outposts

Pirate dens

So, now it’s clear that you can disembark the ship only in a few locations. Also, you should know that there is no combat available when you are not aboard. The majority of the interactions in the sea are done from the vessel.

Even when you are on a mission to ravage a land settlement, you will have to shoot only from your ship. You can’t disembark with your crew and attack them on foot.

The locations where you can get off your ship are strictly related to the main storyline campaign or populated places. Unlike a ship, from which you can explore most of the sea locations, the majority of the islands where you can move around on foot cannot be fully explored.

It’s also worth noting that you don’t have to disembark when you encounter resources floating in the sea. Just get close to them with your ship, interact with the resource, and simply collect it.

Locations Where You Can Get off Ships in Skull and Bones

As we mentioned above, you can only disembark your ship at shipwrecks, outposts, and pirate dens. Let’s see what these locations are in Skull and Bones.

Shipwrecks

One of the places where you get to explore the surroundings on foot is shipwrecks. Not all of them are available for that type of action, though. Usually, larger ships allow you to salvage all the riches that didn’t get lost in the crash. You will encounter one early on in the game, getting to explore it on foot.

Outposts

Similar to pirate dens, outposts are the locations where you can get off your ship. There you will in most cases find vendors with whom you can trade goods, upgrade your existing items, and speak to NPCs.

The first outpost you will encounter when you start the game is the West Island. It’s the first place you reach before you find out how to get to Sainte-Anne.

Pirate Dens

Finally, Pirate dens are the locations you will most often visit and disembark your ship to explore. There you can find various sorts of services, such as vendors, blacksmiths, and refineries..

Most pirate dens are located on Sainte-Anne, including the first one you can visit when you start the game. That’s where you’ll build your first in-game ship and learn about all of the trading options you have.

That concludes our guide on how to get off ships in Skull and Bones. For more Twinfinite guides for this game, check how to play with friends, as well as the preload times for the beta and full game.