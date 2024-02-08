Always be yourself. Unless you're a pirate, then always be a pirate.

Skull and Bones was in development for almost a decade. Ubisoft has now released an open beta and players are rushing to see what it offers. As always, multiplayer is one of the main subjects. So here is our guide on how to play with friends in Skull and Bones.

Does Skull and Bones Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

Skull and Bones features both single and multiplayer modes. You can join other players on servers or create your own and enjoy the open sea adventures with your friends.

Multiplayer is actually a big part of the game and co-op is definitely recommended. As you make your way through the open map, you encounter different players all around. These are some of the multiplayer modes you can try in Skull and Bones.

Form Your Own Pirate Crew

You and other players can team up and form a pirate crew in Skull and Bones to complete more demanding objectives together. Let’s not forget that you can fight notorious sea monsters or even face the mighty British Navy while roaming the waters.

If you belong to a group of multiplayer gamers who like challenges, then forming or joining a co-op team is the right thing for you. Together you can overcome even the toughest obstacles and reap the most valuable rewards there are in Skull and Bones.

You can create your world in Skull and Bones and choose who can join you. There are three privacy options. The world can be open for everyone, exclusive for your friends, or open only to those who get the invitation.

Open;

Friends Only;

Invite Only.

PvP Challenges

If you prefer to fight against your friends instead of alongside them, there is a multiplayer mode for you too. During these PvP challenges, you can race other players to treasure locations and fight them for treasure.

Also, sometimes it can happen that rival players/pirates steal your ship’s cargo. If you decide so, you can chase after them and if you manage to win, even decide their punishment for theft.

As you can see, Ubisoft enabled various multiplayer modes and forms, so that every player can find the one that suits them most. It’s up to you whether you want to join forces with your friends or be a loner pirate who stands alone against the world.

