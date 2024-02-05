Skull & Bones Preload Times for Beta & Full Game

Are you ready to dive into a new pirate adventure? If so, you’ll want to know the Skull & Bones preload times for the beta and full game. These are the two distinct windows in which you can play the game. If you’re desperate to get in early, you’ll want to preload the game in both instances. Let’s get into it!

Skull & Bones Beta Preload Time

You can preload the Skull & Bones open beta from February 6, 2024 at 1 AM PT.

This time is the same for all platforms, meaning you can download the open beta on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S at this time. The open beta runs from February 8 to 11, giving you four full days to test out the game.

Even better, all progress you make in this open beta carries over to the full game, provided you go on to purchase it down the line. Therefore, it’s a great incentive to at least give the game a try.

Skull & Bones Full Game Preload Time

Image Source: Ubisoft

While we’ve already got a confirmed preload time for the open beta, there is no official preload time for the full version of Skull & Bones just yet. Since the beta’s preload goes live the day before it start, we anticipate something similar for the full game.

As such, you can likely preload Skull & Bones on February 15, 2024 at 1 AM PT. We’ll update this guide as soon as we have concrete information, which is bound to arrive sooner rather than later.

Skull & Bones is officially slated to release on February 16, though players who purchase the Premium Edition get three days of early access. Such a short interval between the beta closing and the game launching is good news for those who find themselves hooked after the first snippet of hands-on game time.

That’s all for our look at the Skull & Bones preload times! For more on upcoming games, check out the Foamstars release time, the Helldivers 2 release time, and the countdown for the Fortnite x TMNT collab.