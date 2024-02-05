Heroes in a half-shell are coming! After what seems like months of speculation, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be dropping into Fortnite for an epic crossover. April O’Neil is already in the Fortnite world, so the countdown has begun for the arrival of the rest of the gang. Find out below how long you have to wait until they arrive with our Fortnite TMNT event start time countdown.

TMNT X Fortnite Countdown Timer

Great news for TMNT fans: Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael are on their way along with their mortal enemy Shredder! The unlikely bunch of heroes will arrive on February 9, 2024 at 2pm ET.

What To Expect From the TMNT Collab

When the TMNT update arrives, you can expect your favorite hero turtles to be available in the Item Shop, along with a special Fortnite Shredder skin. Rumors say there may be even more cosmetic surprises but that has been kept under wraps for now. We are all hoping for some pizza-munching and ninja-style emotes!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In-game you can expect to see TMNT mythic items and weapons and of course, the Pizza Party consumable is unvaulted once again. There will be new quests to complete for bonus XP which is great news for any of us who still need to complete the Battle Pass!

Since the release of Fortnite Chapter 5, there has been talk of Augments returning. This may be the perfect time for them to appear again along with TMNT-themed versions. We will have to wait and see whether this is just a rumor.

As you wait for the TMNT countdown to end, you can complete the April Investigates quests for some extra XP. For more Fortnite tips and guides including what to expect from the next Crew Pass, check out our list below!