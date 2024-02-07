The Fortnite x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover has finally arrived! While we count down to the much-anticipated Cowabunga event, we can already look ahead to the specific themed quests tied to the collab. Here are all Fortnite x TMNT quests and rewards.

Recommended Videos

All Fortnite x TMNT Quests

As of right now, there are no Fortnite x TMNT quests because the Cowabunga event has yet to begin.

It starts on February 9 and is set to shake up the Fortnite island entirely with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme. When that event begins, you can guarantee that plenty of themed quests will also arrive. After all, that’s a great way to incentivize players to harness all the new features, like mythical weapons and hoverboards, to grab XP.

Also, it’s worth noting that these Fortnite x TMNT quests are entirely separate from the April O’Neil quests currently available in-game. Instead, those objectives seem to be slowly preparing players for the range of TMNT content on the way.

Of course, as soon as these quests start arriving in-game, we’ll update our guide.

All Fortnite x TMNT Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games

The same goes for all the rewards in the Fortnite x TMNT event. Epic Games has yet to confirm exactly what players will get for grinding through these objectives, alongside any overall rewards for completing the entire series.

If we had to guess, the Fortnite x TMNT rewards will include the following:

TMNT themed spray

TMNT themed weapon skins

Loading screen

XP boosts

There’s always the potential of a new currency arriving for a limited time, too. If you think back to the Star Wars Find the Force event, there was a new track of quests that earned you Galactic Reputation, which was exclusive to those quests. Don’t be surprised if the Cowabunga event goes down a similar route.

So far, that’s everything we know about the Fortnite x TMNT quests and rewards. Until the event begins, check out the Chapter 5 Season 2 release date and best landing spots this season.