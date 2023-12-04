With a new map come new landing spots! Every player has their own favorite places to land and it all depends on what you prefer to do at the start of a match. Some players like to harvest materials and loot and while others like instant sweaty action. Whatever your preference, we have recommendations for the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Honorable Mention: Loot Island

Loot Island returns to Chapter 5 Season 1! It is a bit of a mid-game spot so maybe not so much of a landing spot as a great spot to visit.

The island appears during a game and every player is pre-warned when it is about to appear. If you get there first, you can capture the island by standing in the center and waiting for the flags to rise. Once it is captured, you can see the locations of all chests and other players around the island. It is a pretty good place to find some rare weapons and has a launch pad so you can yeet yourself out of there quickly and move on to pastures new.

Research Rock

If you like a chill landing spot, in more than one sense of the word, we recommend starting at Research Rock: a landmark in the snowy biome.

Research Rock is a great place to land as it has plenty of chests to open at the base. After looting the research lab, you can make your way through the woods and past the lake, to Hazy Hillside. This way, you get to gather plenty of materials before heading into busier spots. It is the perfect landing spot for players who like to prep before getting into any trouble!

Snooty Steppes

Snooty Steppes has it all: loot galore, NPCs and a boss to fight, a vault, and plenty of materials to harvest.

It’s usually a pretty busy landing spot in Fortnite, so be ready for some instant action! As a named location, Snooty Steppes can also become a hotspot, meaning there are drones flying overhead, which you can shoot down for extra loot. Peter Griffin spawns here as an NPC, along with some henchmen. Defeat him for some amazing loot, and a Family Guy easter egg! After defeating Peter Griffin and looting the place, make your way up the river to Fencing Fields and beyond.

Ruined Reels

Ruined Reels is great landing spot for getting some pretty decent loot in relative peace as it’s considered mid-range in terms of sweatiness.

It can get busy at Ruined Reels, particularly if it is a designated Hot Spot, but it isn’t the most popular place to land. There is a Weapon Case cache hidden away so you can grab a bunch of modded weapons quickly, and then harvest all the stone you can carry from the ruins around you. It is a central location so is perfect for anyone who wants to move out to other areas after looting and shielding up.

Reckless Railway

The Reckless Railway station is a super popular spot due to its Weapon Case cache and Boss NPC. Of course, if the going gets too tough you can always jump aboard the train!

Reckless Railway doesn’t have a huge amount of chests, but it makes up for it with the Weapon Case cache. When you land, check out some of the outer buildings first before venturing into the main area or searching for the Weapon Cases. You don’t want to confront the NPCs or other players until you have at least one weapon and perhaps some shields! Once you have looted and even got yourself a boss emblem, move out using the train or on foot to Grand Glacier or Ruined Reels.

Underground HQ

The Underground HQ is a Fortnite landing spot where you will find a huge amount of Weapon Cases and our boy Jonesy.

To find this secret base, you should head to a tunnel west of Fencing Fields. Follow the arrows through doors and down into the Underground to speak to Underground Jonesy and several Weapon Cases full of modded weapons.

There are also a bunch of Slurp Barrels to break down for shields. Jonesy can sell you either Cluster Clingers or Prop Disguise. If you hear an opponent coming, you can Prop Disguise quickly and hide until they arrive then jump out with the element of surprise! If you prefer a different spot, check out the secret base under a tunnel south of Reckless Railway. There you can find Hope who can help you rift away after you have looted the area.

The Train

The Runaway Train makes its way around the island non-stop and is a fun place to grab loot and run!

You can jump from the Battle Bus straight to the Train, which can be tricky as the train never stops! Or you can land ahead of the train and jump aboard when you are ready. The Train has four small chests near the carriage doors and a huge chest to ‘hack’. Hacking the large chest means having to wait around until it spews its loot and sprays the carriage with graffiti. After a period of time, the chest resets and you can hack it again, so you could ride around while you wait!

Have we mentioned your favorite spots to land in this new Chapter 5 Season 1 Fortnite map? If you haven’t found your favorite yet keep exploring and you are bound to find the best place for you! For more Fortnite hints, tips, and help check out our guides below.