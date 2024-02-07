If you have ever wanted to join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, then now is your chance! Fortnite brings another epic crossover with Fortnite x TMNT, bringing amazing cosmetics, quests, and mythic weapons. Find out below how to get Fortnite x TMNT mythic weapons!

Where to Find TMNT Mythic Weapons in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

New mythic weapons are arriving with the v28.20 Fortnite update, and we are counting down until the event is live. Four new mythic weapons are available, each corresponding with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle:

Raphael’s Sai

Leonardo’s Katana

Donatello’s Staff

Michelangelo’s Nunchucks

For those curious what the TMNT mythics are: pic.twitter.com/SZlOcVvSM4 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 7, 2024

Unlike other mythic weapons in Fortnite right now, these TMNT-themed mythics are not obtained through battling a boss NPC. Instead, each one can be found in a special TMNT supply drop.

Different TMNT Supply Drop Designs, each will drop the corresponding turtles mythic. pic.twitter.com/T24z4bD4km — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 7, 2024

Each of the supply drops is designed to look like your favorite pizza-loving hero in a half-shell. It is going to be pure luck which one you come across, but inside you are guaranteed to find a mythic weapon belonging to that turtle.

So, if you spot a supply drop of a turtle wearing orange that will be Michelangelo, red is Raphael, blue is Leonardo, and Donatello wears purple. Inside will be plenty of healing items and ammo, as well as the mythic weapon itself.

All four of these weapons are melee types, so be prepared for a bit of hand-to-hand combat! We have seen the katana in Fortnite before but we don’t know yet if this will act the same way as previous manifestations. If it is the same, the katana will offer traversal powers as well as damage. It remains to be seen whether the other three TMNT mythic weapons will hold the same power. They may also be a requirement for the upcoming Fortnite x TMNT quests.

Once we know more about these TMNT mythic weapons we will let you know!