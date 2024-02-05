The sewer-dwelling, pizza-loving turtles are officially coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 after months of speculation. First, April O’Neil must uncover their whereabouts! Everywhere the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go they leave behind empty pizza boxes, but can you help find them all? Read on and see exactly where to find empty pizza boxes in Fortnite.

Empty Pizza Box Locations in Fortnite

April is searching high and low for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite, and it’s your job to help her find clues. As we know, the group can’t get enough pizza so the first thing to do is track down any empty boxes they have left behind. There are three empty pizza boxes to locate to complete this April Investigates quest.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

All three empty pizza boxes can be found near the Underground HQ. Enter through the train tunnel between Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields. The first box we found was near one of the entrances before you enter the main area. You can recognize the boxes by the sparkling aura:

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second stack of empty boxes can be found in the main Underground HQ area where Jones is walking around. This is a large stack so they are hard to miss! While you are there you can grab any weapons and even purchase a prop disguise from Jones.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You can find the last of the empty pizza boxes as you head through to the other side of the main area. This is one singular pizza box and can be found on the floor next to a pillar.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You will get 10k XP for completing this quest, plus another 10k for visiting Underground HQ! Undoubtedly there will be more quests coming as soon as the TMNT arrive officially on February 9, 2024.

