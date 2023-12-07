How to Get Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Skins

Cowabunga! After a few weeks of rumors, recent leaks suggest the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins are finally on the way. Coming during Chapter 5 Season 1, all four of the Turtles are up for grabs. Let’s look at how to get them!

How to Get Fortnite TMNT Skins

To get the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins, you’ll need to purchase them from the Item Shop.

Since these skins have yet to be officially unveiled by Epic Games, we’re going off logical speculation, based on how most Fortnite skins release. Unless they’re Battle Pass specific like Peter Griffin or Solid Snake, you’ll have to fork out V-Bucks to get a skin.

Each of the Fortnite TMNT skins will likely cost 1,500 V-Bucks each. That’s the going rate for premium skins like Eminem. A bundle worth 2,200 V-Bucks could be available too, coming with another pickaxe, emote, or spray alongside the skin.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/IgZPdIhLl4 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 7, 2023

Of course, there may also be a bumper TMNT skin bundle, containing all four of the heroes in a half shell. Previous three-skin bundles, like the Futurama one, cost 2,800 V-Bucks. Since there could be four skins in this one, expect it to be upwards of 3,000 V-Bucks.

As such, you won’t be able to get the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins by completing quests. You’ll need to spend real money on V-Bucks, or save some up by leveling up the Battle Pass.

When is the Fortnite TMNT Skins Release Date?

We still don’t know the release date for the Fortnite TMNT skins. They were leaked by renowned Fortnite insider iFireMonkey on December 7, 2023. As per ShiinaBR’s X account, the release window is likely around December 22. That gives you a few weeks to save up your V-Bucks to purchase them!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles COULD be added to the Item Shop on December 22, according to the API!



(Thanks to @zatheo_ for the information) pic.twitter.com/ABm7UcafKK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 7, 2023

That's all for our guide on the Fortnite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins.