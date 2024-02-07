How to Get Fortnite Shredder Skin

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have landed in Fortnite! More than just the four heroes in a half-shell, the franchise’s supporting characters are available, too. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Fortnite Shredder skin.

How to Get Shredder Skin in Fortnite

To get the Shredder skin in Fortnite, you need to fully complete the limited-time Premium TMNT event pass.

Similar to the Star Wars Find the Force event in May 2023, the Fortnite x TMNT crossover comes with a new event pass to purchase. It costs 1,000 V-Bucks and comes with ten levels to unlock by collecting LTM points through themed quests. There are two tiers, free and premium, with the first Shredder skin unlocking at the tenth level. It requires 11,000 LTM points to unlock, so won’t be a walk in the park.

Therefore, you can’t just buy the Fortnite Shredder skin from the Item Shop. You’ll still need to spend V-Bucks to unlock the premium tier of the TMNT event pass but then grind through quests to earn the points needed to reach the final level.

This information comes courtesy of renowned Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, who revealed the full event pass rewards on X. The Fortnite x TMNT event is due to start on February 9, at which point Epic Games will no doubt provide confirmation.

Tier 1 (1,000 Points):

Paid Reward: Shredder's Cape Backbling

Free Reward: Ninja Stance: Leo Emote



Tier 2 (2,000 Points):

Paid Reward: Maniacal Krang Spray

Free Reward: The Kuro Kabuto Bass Instrument



All Fortnite Shredder Skins

As you can see from the X post above, the tier 10 reward is listed as a ‘Super Shredder Skin’. This implies the existence of a regular Shredder skin in Fortnite, which doesn’t show up on the event pass.

We imagine you can get the base Shredder skin simply by purchasing the TMNT event pass. It’ll act as a reward to get you started on the journey. This was the case with the Find the Force event pass, where purchasing it netted you the instant unlock of Coruscant Guard skin. This could well be the same scenario for a regular Shredder skin.

Of course, as soon as Epic Games confirms everything you need to know about the Fortnite Shredder skin, we’ll update this guide. Until then, check out all the Fortnite x TMNT quests. We’ve also got guides on how to find the TMNT Lair and how to get the TMNT Mythic weapons.