How to Find TMNT Lair in Fortnite

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lair is ready and waiting for the heroes to arrive. If you are looking for the sewer squad’s secret base then we can help! Read on to see how to find the TMNT lair in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find TMNT Lair in Fortnite

So, you are looking for the secret lair of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As you can imagine, it is situated underground near the sewage system. If you are having trouble getting there, we can show you the quickest and easiest way!

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The best place to land is at the smaller building near the Ship It! Express factory to the southeast of Pleasant Piazza. At the basement of the small house near the factory is a zipline which takes you down to Underground HQ. Head to where Jones is hiding out and then go right. Through the door is the TMNT lair!

Inside this lair is everything you would expect from the teenage heroes. There are pizza boxes strewn about the place, a big comfy sofa for Leonardo to lounge on, and a sound system blasting out tunes. There isn’t much in the way of loot as Underground HQ is only next door but there is a quick exit through the sewer if you need to escape.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The lair is bound to be a popular spot to visit during the Fortnite X TMNT event so make sure you loot up before you go to explore and see what is there! Once the Fortnite X TMNT event is live (find our countdown here!) then you can expect more action at the lair.

That’s all we have for this new Fortnite X TMNT location this week. For more Fortnite help and tips including finding pizza boxes for April, check out more guides in the list below.