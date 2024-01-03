Fortnite Crew Pack Skins (February 2024)

Fortnite fans with a bit of extra cash to spare every month may sign up for the Fortnite Crew Pack. This exclusive bonus pack gives subscribers not only automatic access to the latest Battle Pass but also 1,000 V-Bucks and amazing skins and variants! Find out what is on offer during with the Fortnite Crew Pack skins for February 2024.

All Cosmetic Items in Fortnite Crew Pack (February 2024)

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The February 2024 Crew Pack skin has not yet released, so we have no idea what it could be yet.

What we do know is that it will be exclusive to Fortnite Crew Pack subscribers and an original Epic Games design. Every new monthly skin is given multiple styles to unlock for every month you’re still subscribed to Crew Pack. The variants are guaranteed to include at least five stages, each with its own color. This affects not only the skin, but also any cosmetics that came with it such as the back bling and pickaxe.

January saw the arrival of the Silas Hesk outfit, back bling, and pickaxe. If you subscribe during January you will receive his Poison Prince style. Stay subscribed through the rest of the year and you will get Venomous (green), Auric (gold), Phase (iridescent), Rimebound (icy blue), and Cosmic (galaxy) styles!

How Much is the Fortnite Crew Pack for February 2024?

As usual, the Fortnite Crew Pack costs $11.99 every month on a subscription basis. You can sign up easily through the game itself, and if you want to cancel at any point you can do so via your platform’s storefront.

The pack grants you automatic access to the current Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks to spend as you like in the Item Shop, and exclusive skins and styles. The skin variants you can claim depends on when you joined the Crew. The longer you subscribe, the more variants of each skin you will gain.

That’s all for the upcoming February 2024 Fortnite Crew Pack skin! We will let you know more as soon as we find out further info! Meanwhile, check out more Fortnite hints and tips in the guides below.