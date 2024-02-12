How to Get Padewakang Ship in Skull and Bones

Get an upgrade to your current vessel by building a Padewakang ship in Skull and Bones. It’s faster, bigger, and more powerful but you will need to find the blueprints and build the ship first. Read on to find out how to get the Padewakang ship in Skull and Bones.

Where to Get the Padewakang Ship in Skull and Bones

New ships can be built in Skull and Bones using blueprints and an array of materials. The blueprints for the Padewakang ship are found with the Shipwright at Telok Penjarah, to the northwest of Sainte-Anne. It is a treacherous journey for a low-level pirate, so beware and make sure you make multiple stops along the way to rest and save your game.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You can purchase the Padewakang blueprint from the Telok Penjarah Shipwright for 5,280 Silver. Once you have the blueprints you will need the following materials:

18x Ironwood Plank

15x Steel Ingot

15x Fine Ramie

4x Shellac

4x Crude Saltpeter

2,880x Silver

When properly equipped, the Padewakang can take on multiple enemies. The ship specializes in dealing damage and status effects, so it’s perfect for pirates willing to take on any enemy on the sea.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The Padewakang’s perk is Detonate, which increases damage caused by explosive hits. It has Hull Health of 37,000, Brace Strength of 7,400, and Cargo of 70,000. With the proper weaponry and furniture, the Padewakang will be a great ship to further your adventures on the open seas!

Once it is built, don’t forget to move any cargo you wish to keep with you. You should also add weapons, armor, and furniture before disembarking. The ship can then be named and any cosmetic features altered.

That is all we have on building your own Padewakang ship in Skull and Bones. For more help sailing the open seas in Skull and Bones, find more guides in the list below.