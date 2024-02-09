How to Get Bombardier in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones is an exciting game where you take on the role of the pirate captain. Your task is to take care of your crew and provide them with the best ships. Here is our guide on how to get the Bombardier Padewakang Ship in Skull and Bones.

Bombardier Padewakang Ship Blueprint Location

The Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprint is among the first ones available in Skull and Bones. It’s located in Telok Penjarah, the second in-game Pirate Den.

Be careful on your way there, because there are several dangers lurking around. First, you have to overcome the Rogue Waves, capable of sinking your ship. There are also enemy ships of Rank 9 and 10 that will attack you on sight. Our advice is that you stay as far as possible from them whenever you can to avoid unnecessary conflict.

To get to the Telok Penjarah, fast travel to Saint Anne or the Lanitra outpost if possible. Once you’re there, head northeast. Prepare for a long journey, because you have to cross the ocean and get to the East Indies.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

When you get to the Pirate Den, you can buy the blueprint for the Bombardier Padewakang ship from the Den’s Shipwright. Locate her, interact with her, and purchase the blueprint for 5,280 Silver. Note that you need to be at least the Brigand Rank Infamy Rank to buy the blueprint for this vessel.

How to Build Bombardier Padewakang Ship in Skull and Bones

After you buy the blueprint for the Bombardier Padewakang ship in Skull and Bones, now you can build it at the same location. Talk to the Den’s Shipwright and she’ll allow you to build your future ship if you have these materials:

4x Crude Saltpeter

18x Ironwood Planks

15x Steel Ingots

2,880 Silver

4x Shellac

15x Fine Ramie

If you follow all of the steps listed above, you can then craft the Bombardier Padawakang ship, so it’s up and running for you and your pirate crew! It’s a very strong ship with significant firepower, so it represents a big upgrade compared to the ships you had at the start of the game.

