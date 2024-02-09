How to Farm Acacia in Skull and Bones

Being a pirate is no easy task and you will need a lot of supplies to keep your ship afloat! One of the essential materials you will need to acquire is acacia wood. Find out below how to find and farm acacia in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Acacia in Skull and Bones

When you begin your adventure with your friends to rule the seven seas, you won’t have a magnificent ship just yet. The ship you have is barely a bunch of planks held together with rope and with a scrap of material as a sail. If you are to be a formidable pirate, you will need to create something more powerful!

To build up a decent ship you will need to visit a Ship Builder who will show you the tools you need to gather resources. Once you know your required tools you can go to the Carpenter to craft them. This is a pretty important step as you can’t harvest and shape wood without them!

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

With your tools in hand, you will be sent off to the nearby islands to harvest acacia wood. You can find the wood by opening your map and looking for the Acacia Wood icons. Mark the place on the map so you can easily find it. Set sail and make your way to the site.

When you approach the site, you will see the prompt to Harvest Acacia. This will bring up a mini-game where you must hit the green area of the target to eventually chop the tree down. If you miss the spot three times you will have to start again.

As this is a shared space with other players, you may find that the area you pinged has already been harvested. If this is the case, just move on to another spot showing acacia trees. To avoid this, use your spyglass to scout out the areas ahead of time and see if the trees are just stumps!

Once you have your acacia wood, you can return to the port and build your new ship! If you need more hints and tips for Skull and Bones, check out more guides in the list below.