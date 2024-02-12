Skull and Bones Telok Penjarah Location

Out across the treacherous open seas of Skull and Bones is a group of islands in the East Indies, which include Telok Penjarah. Here you will get some handy blueprints and everything else you would expect at a major port. Read on to find out which route is best to get to the Telok Penjarah location in Skull and Bones.

Recommended Videos

How to Get to Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones

Telok Penjarah is northeast of Sainte-Anne, so it is entirely possible to sail straight there if you desire. That said, this is not recommended unless you’ve already reached a high level. The seas are treacherous and the ships sailing there are formidable and aggressive so it is best to think strategically about your route.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To avoid the deadly crews and vicious storms across those open seas between Sainte-Anne and Telok Penjarah, it is best to head in an easterly direction and make a few small stops along the way. You will have to rest at each stop to save the game. Head north from Sainte-Anne through Giant’s Leap to Moyenne Crique, then after a rest go east to Three Brothers. Finally, get to Return Fleet Bight before cutting through the Pemburu Islands and heading up to Telok Penjarah.

All Blueprints at Telok Penjarah in Sea of Thieves

This new port will have the usual helpful NPCs waiting for you including a merchant, shipwright, cook, blacksmith, and carpenter. The blueprints available here are the real appeal! Here is what blueprints you can expect to find when you disembark at Telok Penjarah:

Sate Kambing

Ragout

Bitterballen

Lead Kettle

Repair Kit III

Maintenance Forge I

Enhanced Repair Kit I

Volatile Fuel I

Vat of Volatiles I

Spiked War Horn I

Flag Painting Station I

Rum Pantry I

Iron Capstan

Munitions Mixer

Mortar I

Sea Fire I

Balista I

Balista Bolt Crate

Culverin IV

Iron Husk IV

Layered Scales IV

Rocket I

Padewakang

When exploring the islands here you will find an array of materials to mine and gather including:

Durian

Abaka

Ironwood

Pure Iron

As soon as you feel stocked up on supplies and ready to head out into the ocean visit Telok Panjarah! For more Skull and Bones hints and tips check out some more helpful guides in the list below. We’ve got guides on how to get Bombardier and the best recipes.