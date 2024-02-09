If you want to survive while fighting across the seas, you’ll need the best recipes in Skull and Bones. You can cook meals using ingredients you collect on your adventure, bolstering the stamina of you and your crew. For some pointers as to which are the best to cook, our guide is here to help.

Recommended Videos

What are the Best Recipes in Skull and Bones?

During the early stages of the game, the best recipes to cook in Skull and Bones are Grilled Fish and Grilled Shark. As you progress further, we recommend cooking Grilled Hippo and Tylosaurus Steak. They have a much higher stamina restoration rate.

These first two recipes are unlocked by default when you begin playing the game. As such, you can quite reliably cook them, because the required ingredients are incredibly easy to come by. Here are the materials you’ll need for each of our recommended recipes:

Recipe Name Ingredients Stamina Restoration Grilled Fish Fish x1 40% Grilled Shark Shark Meat x1 40% Grilled Hippo Hippo Meat x1 50% Tylosaurus Steak Monstrous Flesh x1 60%

How to Cook Recipes in Skull and Bones

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Fortunately, cooking in Skull and Bones is a very easy process. Simply head over to the Cookery icon, which you’ll see at any on-land base you’re at. From there, interact with it, and you’ll see a grid of all available recipes.

There are two types of recipes in Skull and Bones: grilled and cooked. Grilled foods, such as those recommended above, deal solely with restoring your stamina stat. Cooked foods have more varied uses, from reducing your crew’s stamina usage to increasing their damage stats. These are only temporary buffs though, so be sure to eat those rare recipes only right before a big battle.

Those are the best recipes to cook in Skull and Bones! For more on the game, check out how to get off ships and how to farm Acacia.