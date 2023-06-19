Image Source: Roblox

Ever wanted to role-play as Ryu or Ken from Street Fighter? Well, Starcap Games’ PvP fireball-spewing clicker experience may be a perfect fit for you. Grind up, level up, and evolve your fireball powers into even more devastating spheres of pain as you take on even more foes. Here are all the latest Fireball Punching Simulator codes you can nab right now. Let’s get straight into it!

All Working Fireball Punching Simulator Codes

At present, these are all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem free goodies in-game:

SecretTweetCode – 10K Power

– 10K Power SecretCode123 – 100 Power

– 100 Power SecretYouTubeCode – 10K Power

– 10K Power LikeForMoreCodes – 150 Power

– 150 Power HelxFlame – 1K Power

– 1K Power ThePopT – 1K Power

– 1K Power NathanPlays – 1K Power

All Expired Codes

Currently, there are no inactive, invalid codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes

Fortunately, redeeming codes in-game is an absolute cakewalk. Still, if you’re unsure, simply follow the steps below:

First, launch Fireball Punching Simulator on Roblox.

Then, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).

Next, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above. Double-check that it’s 100% accurate as in this game, the codes are case-sensitive.

Lastly, hit the blue ‘Redeem!’ button and the freebies will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And, hey presto! With that, we conclude our guide on all the latest Fireball Punching Simulator codes you can redeem at the moment. For more, here are the latest codes for Barnstars and what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Or alternatively, why not head down to our further coverage below and take a gander before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts