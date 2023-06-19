Fireball Punching Simulator Codes
Channel your inner Ryu or Ken with the latest codes!
Ever wanted to role-play as Ryu or Ken from Street Fighter? Well, Starcap Games’ PvP fireball-spewing clicker experience may be a perfect fit for you. Grind up, level up, and evolve your fireball powers into even more devastating spheres of pain as you take on even more foes. Here are all the latest Fireball Punching Simulator codes you can nab right now. Let’s get straight into it!
All Working Fireball Punching Simulator Codes
At present, these are all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem free goodies in-game:
- SecretTweetCode – 10K Power
- SecretCode123 – 100 Power
- SecretYouTubeCode – 10K Power
- LikeForMoreCodes – 150 Power
- HelxFlame – 1K Power
- ThePopT – 1K Power
- NathanPlays – 1K Power
All Expired Codes
Currently, there are no inactive, invalid codes in the game.
How to Redeem Codes
Fortunately, redeeming codes in-game is an absolute cakewalk. Still, if you’re unsure, simply follow the steps below:
- First, launch Fireball Punching Simulator on Roblox.
- Then, tap on the ‘Codes’ button on the left side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).
- Next, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above. Double-check that it’s 100% accurate as in this game, the codes are case-sensitive.
- Lastly, hit the blue ‘Redeem!’ button and the freebies will be added to your account. Enjoy!
And, hey presto! With that, we conclude our guide on all the latest Fireball Punching Simulator codes you can redeem at the moment. For more, here are the latest codes for Barnstars and what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends. Or alternatively, why not head down to our further coverage below and take a gander before you go.
About the author
- All Roblox Doodle World Codes (June 2023)
- All Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (June 2023)
- Roblox Pixel Piece Trello & Discord Links
- All Roblox Ohio Codes (June 2023)
- All Roblox Anime Adventures Codes (June 2023)