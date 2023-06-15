All Barnstars Codes in Roblox (June 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Inspired by Five Nights At Freddy’s, the Barnstars has you surviving the night at the dingy, rundown restaurant called Barn O’ Bliss. Naturally, you aren’t alone and will be hunted down by creatures of the night, fashioned after barn animals. At least you can find comfort in these Barnstars codes in Roblox.

All Working Barnstars Codes in Roblox

As of June 15, 2023, the following free rewards are still in working order in Barnstars:

WELCOMESTAR : Use this code for 100 Star Tokens and a Battery Boost that lasts a single night

: Use this code for 100 Star Tokens and a Battery Boost that lasts a single night #BARNSTARS : This code adds another 100 Star Tokens to your wallet

: This code adds another 100 Star Tokens to your wallet PER1W1NKLE-O1NK : Redeeming this code awards 100 Star Tokens and a 25% Speed Boost for a single night

: Redeeming this code awards 100 Star Tokens and a 25% Speed Boost for a single night Kacperos: This code gives you another 1-night 25% Speed Boost and 150 Star Tokens

Normally, you should use Roblox codes as soon as possible, and that’s still true here. However, any codes that award boosts shouldn’t be used until you’re ready to start a match to maximize the bonuses you receive.

All Expired Roblox Code in Barnstars

Unfortunately, none of these Roblox codes can be redeemed in Barnstars anymore:

No codes have expired just yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

As far as redeeming codes in Barnstars is concerned, it’s a pretty straightforward experience. You won’t have to worry about flipping through dozens of menus. Here’s what you do:

Launch Roblox and join Barnstars. Open the in-game shop. It’s the star icon on the left-hand side. In the bottom-left corner, along the edge, you’ll see the code redemption box. Codes are case-sensitive, so type the codes exactly how they’re listed above.

Now that you have all the Barnstars codes you’ll ever need, and how to redeem them, you can hand them in for some sweet rewards. If you’d like to collect more free gifts, you’ll find links to other codes lists down below!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

