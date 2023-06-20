All Boku No Roblox Codes (June 2023)
With the latest Boku No Roblox codes, you’ll soon be the greatest hero yet!
There are a wealth of games on Roblox inspired by anime shows and Boku No Roblox is a popular one that is loosely based on My Hero Academia. Players take on the role of a hero who’s been blessed with a special quirk and must help protect the world from evil villains by using unique magic abilities like electricity and black holes. For those who are wondering, here are all the Boku No Roblox codes right now. Let’s get started.
All Working Boku No Roblox Codes
Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem for free items in Boku No Roblox at the moment:
- StatpointReset — Use code for Stat Point Reset (New)
- InfiniteRaid! — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- Sc4rySkel3ton — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- echoeyesonYT5K — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- ThanksFor570k! — Use code for Free Rewards
- 1MFAVS — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- newu1s — Use code for 50,000 Cash
All Expired Codes in Boku No Roblox
These codes are expired and won’t work anymore:
- man1f3st — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- 300MVISITS — Use code for 30,000 Cash
- er4serh3ad — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- m1rk0 — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- UseCodeDessi — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- infinite100 — Use code for 10,000 Cash
- mhaseason5 — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- DessiNoRevamp — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- m4ihats8me — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- newyear2021 — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- DessiXmas2020 — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- mrc0mpr3ss — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- sp00ky — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- BokuNoTw1tt3r — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- sh1ns0 — Use code for 50,000 Cash
- th4nky0u — Use code for 25,000 Cash
- cl3ss1A — Use code for 50,000 Cash
How to Redeem Codes in Boku No Roblox
Redeeming codes in Boku No Roblox is slightly more complex than usual. Simply follow these steps:
- Firstly, launch Boku No Roblox.
- Next, tap on the 3 horizontal straight lines on the left-hand side of your screen.
- Then, click on the small clipboard icon (as highlighted in the image below).
- Tap on the side to scroll to the next menu.
- Click on the blue Twitter bird icon.
- Tap in the code exactly as it appears on the list of working codes above.
- Hit ‘Confirm’ and the new items will be added to your account. Enjoy!
So, that wraps things up for today. We hope this helped to answer your query about all the Boku No Roblox codes in the game right now. For more, here are all the latest Anime Adventures codes that you can currently redeem. Or if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a peek at the links below.
