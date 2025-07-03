Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Merge Tower Defense promo art
Image via Merge Empire
Category:
Codes

Merge Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

Grab free Merge Tower Defense codes and defeat the zombie hordes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jul 3, 2025 06:24 am

Updated: July 3, 2025

Added new codes.

Recommended Videos

Get the Merge Tower Defense codes ready before the zombies are all around you, and they’re not interested in a friendly conversation. There’s a ton of content to unlock in this game, from turrets and plots to dozens of upgrades. That’s why you should get all the available free Diamonds.

All Merge Tower Defense Codes List

Working Merge Tower Defense Codes 

  • Welcome: 500 Diamonds
  • DiscordMembers: 1k Diamonds

Expired Merge Tower Defense Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Merge Tower Defense codes.

Related: Food Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Merge Tower Defense

Follow our instructions to redeem your Merge Tower Defense codes:

How to redeem Merge Tower Defense codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Merge Tower Defense on Roblox.
  2. Click the ABX button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the Redeem a Code text box.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim your reward.

To get more free rewards in your other favorite Roblox games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.