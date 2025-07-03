Merge Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 3, 2025 Added new codes.

Get the Merge Tower Defense codes ready before the zombies are all around you, and they’re not interested in a friendly conversation. There’s a ton of content to unlock in this game, from turrets and plots to dozens of upgrades. That’s why you should get all the available free Diamonds.

All Merge Tower Defense Codes List

Working Merge Tower Defense Codes

Welcome : 500 Diamonds

: 500 Diamonds DiscordMembers: 1k Diamonds

Expired Merge Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Merge Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Merge Tower Defense

Follow our instructions to redeem your Merge Tower Defense codes:

Run Merge Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the ABX button in the top-right corner of the screen. Enter a code into the Redeem a Code text box. Hit Redeem to claim your reward.

