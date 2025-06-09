Food Tower Defense Codes (June 2025) 

Updated June 09, 2025
The food items do not want to be consumed, and are fighting against the threatening utensils and other home appliances. The only way to help them expire naturally and not be used for their sole purpose of being eaten, is to defeat enemies after redeeming Food Tower Defense codes.
All Food Tower Defense Codes List
Active Food Tower Defense Codes
- Release: 100 Gems and 1 Bean. (New)
Expired Food Tower Defense Codes
- There are currently no expired Food Tower Defense codes.
How to Redeem Food Tower Defense Codes
Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Food Tower Defense codes:
- Launch Food Tower Defense on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the top left corner of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter code here text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: Jun 9, 2025 07:16 am