Who’s Lying Codes (January 2025) 

I have a bit of experience with the deception game. I’ve been lying to the McDonalds workers when they asked if I wanted anything else for years. I always want something, but I never tell them. I sure showed them. And if you want to be a natural like me, you’ll need Who’s Lying codes.

Active Who’s Lying Codes

GUESS : Coins

: Coins SECRET28 : Coins

: Coins SUS: Coins

Expired Who’s Lying Codes

There are currently no expired Who’s Lying codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Who’s Lying

Here is how to redeem Who’s Lying codes. Simply follow the instructions below:

Launch Who’s Lying on Roblox. Press the Shop button on the right side of the screen. Select the Codes tab. Enter the code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to collect your rewards.

