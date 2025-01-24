Forgot password
Who’s Lying Codes (January 2025) 

No one wants their pants to be on fire.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jan 24, 2025 04:40 am

Updated: January 24, 2025

Added new codes!

I have a bit of experience with the deception game. I’ve been lying to the McDonalds workers when they asked if I wanted anything else for years. I always want something, but I never tell them. I sure showed them. And if you want to be a natural like me, you’ll need Who’s Lying codes.

All Who’s Lying Codes List

Active Who’s Lying Codes 

  • GUESS: Coins
  • SECRET28: Coins
  • SUS: Coins

Expired Who’s Lying Codes

  • There are currently no expired Who’s Lying codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Who’s Lying

Here is how to redeem Who’s Lying codes. Simply follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Who's lying codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Who’s Lying on Roblox.
  2. Press the Shop button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Select the Codes tab.
  4. Enter the code into the Enter Code text box.
  5. Press Redeem to collect your rewards.

