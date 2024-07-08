Highway Legends Codes (July 2024)

Looking for Highway Legends codes? This Roblox game from osddxx is all about driving fancy cars, accruing cash to purchase new vehicles in the process. Fortunately, there are plenty of codes to redeem for a cash injection as you get started. Keep on reading to grab them all!

All Highway Legends Codes

Highway Legends Codes (Working)

1mvisits: $30k cash (New)

Highway Legends Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Highway Legends

Fortunately, you pretty much can’t miss the code redemption screen in Highway Legends. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Highway Legends via the Roblox game page.

In the lobby, tap the Twitter bird icon to bring up the codes menu.

Paste in a code from our list and press the blue Redeem button.

Check your cash balance to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Highway Legends Codes?

The best place to find more codes is the official Discord server. You don’t even need to verify your account via Bloxlink, as is the case with most servers. Instead, there are two channels to look out for: ‘announcements’ and ‘updates’. Codes have been known to land in both, so it’s worth checking each one before you play the game. There’s also an X page and Roblox group to join.

On top of that, we’d recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly. We’ll do the hard work and manually search for Highway Legends codes, saving you from hunting them out yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. While this isn’t a common occurrence in Highway Legends, other Roblox coupons have been known to expire without much warning. Therefore, you’ll want to redeem each code the instant you spot it to avoid this scenario.

Alongside that, double-check that you’re inputting the code exactly as seen in our list. Most Roblox codes have very specific formatting quirks, like capitalization and numbers. To make things easiest, just copy and paste each code directly from our list.

That’s all the Highway Legends codes we have right now! For more on Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Clover Retribution Trello link. We’ve also got a Five Nights TD tier list and some Onikami Legacy codes.

