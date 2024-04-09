Category:
All Being a Dik Vault Codes

Didn't think I needed these renders till now.
Girl from Being a Dik eating
Image Source: Dr PinkCake

There are a few ways to get special renders in Being a Dik, and by far, the easiest one is via Vault codes. You can test your skills and try to find them in-game yourself. However, you might skip some, so check the list below and make sure you got all of them.

Being a Dik Vault Codes List

Here is a full list of Vault codes for all episodes of Being a Dik:

  • Episode 1: 1386
  • Episode 2: 4413
  • Episode 3: 3985
  • Episode 4: 0421
  • Episode 5: 4226
  • Episode 6: 4463
  • Episode 7: 1159
  • Episode 8: 3211
  • Interlude: 2575
  • Episode 9: 4232
  • Episode 10: 8313

How to Use Vault Codes in Being a Dik

To use Vault codes in Being a Dik, you simply need to pull out your phone in-game (on PC, move your mouse to the top-left corner of your screen, and the phone icon should appear) and open the Vault app. Then, type in the 4-digit code, and you’ll receive the special render for that episode.

Why Can’t I Pull out My Phone?

Note that in Being a Dik, you won’t be able to use your phone and consequently claim Vault codes if you’re wearing only your underwear. This issue will manifest in other cases where you simply don’t have your phone with you. So, if that happens, just wait for the next scene and try pulling out your phone once again.

Can You Use Season 2 & 3 Codes Without the DLCs?

You can’t use the vault codes if you don’t own that specific DLC since you have to be in that certain episode in order for that episode’s code to work. Otherwise, they’ll just appear invalid. There is currently no workaround for this but to actually buy the DLCs.

That’s everything we have regarding Vault codes in Being a Dik. The pics you unlock by using them are extra spicy, which is what this game is all about. If you found this guide helpful, make sure to bookmark Twinfinite for all the latest gaming news and guides.

