Is Roblox Down Right Now? How to Check Server Status

Nothing is worse than trying to log in to your favorite game, only to find that an error code or something else is preventing you from playing it. Currently, many Roblox users are facing that problem, as it seems like it’s impossible to get into the game at the moment. Here is everything you need to know about is Roblox down right now?

Is Roblox Down Right Now?

As of 2:01 PM EST on May 15, 2023, Roblox has been seeing a significant amount of outage reports. The server status page on the official Roblox site doesn’t acknowledge any issues, but reports climbed to over 2,700 at 2:31 EST on Downdetector. It’s safe to say there are some rather widespread issues hitting Roblox at the moment.

How to Check Roblox Server Status

You can check the server status by heading over to the Roblox server status page, which reports any instances of Degraded Performance or downtime.

It’s also likely that you’re receiving the error message “User Status May Not Be Up to Date” or Error Code 529 if the game is down. To be safe, be sure to check out our guide on how to fix it, just in case your Roblox isn’t down and is instead just suffering from one of the issues inside the guide.

That is everything you need to figure out if Roblox is down right now. For more guides to help you get the most out of the various games in Roblox, check out our links below.

