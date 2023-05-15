Connect with us

How to Fix “User Status May Not Be Up to Date” Error on Roblox

Image Source: Roblox
Can’t long into Roblox because of the error “User Status May Not Be Up to Date”? Here is everything you need to know about fixing it.
No one likes errors popping up in their favorite games, especially when it keeps you from playing all the creative worlds it offers. Fortunately, we keep an eye on errors to help players get through them if possible. With that in mind, there might be a few things you can try. Here is everything you need to know to fix the “User Status May Not Be Up to Date” error in Roblox.

“User Status May Not Be Up to Date” Roblox Error Fix

If you get this error when loading up Roblox, go through the following steps:

  1. Check the spelling and capitalization of your username and/or password.

    If this is incorrect, it’ll obviously keep you from logging in.

  2. Make sure your password is correct.

    If it isn’t, try resetting it.

  3. Try using a different device or web browser.

  4. Clear your browser cache.

    Also, make sure your browser doesn’t have any updates that need to be installed.

  5. Check the Roblox Server Status

    Sometimes this error is caused by a problem on the server side. You can check the Roblox server status for any known issues here.

If none of that works, it may just be that Roblox is also down for the moment. This error message often pops up when the game is going through server issues, meaning you’ll just have to wait things out until it gets back online.

As of 3:30 on May 15, 2023, Roblox’s servers are having issues with players joining games, and the ‘User Status May Not Be Up to Date’ error is likely a result of this. You are likely also getting Error Code 529.

That is everything you need to know about how to fix “User Status May Not Be Up to Date” error on Roblox. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the game, be sure to check out our links below.

