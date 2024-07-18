How to Raise Amusement in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Amusement is one of the four main social stats in Dungeon of Hinterberg and arguably the one that’s the hardest to raise. You would want to increase it, especially if you want to become friends with the influencer Kai. Continue reading to learn all the ways you can raise Amusement in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Every Way to Raise Amusement in Dungeons of Hinterberg

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

Different characters can increase your Amusement at various phases of friendship in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Hanging out with Marina while she’s still working at the ice cream shop is one of the ways to increase your Amusement early on in the game.

Likewise, spending the evening with Travis, the photo journalist you first meet in the Abandoned Mineshaft dungeon, will raise your Amusement when you accept his offer for an interview at the Krampus Bar.

On the other hand, hanging out with Sam, one of the celebrity slayers in Hinterberg, will almost always raise your Amusement, so if it’s the stat you care about the most, make Sam your best friend.

Once you have gathered 50 Amusement to talk to Kai and complete the quest, ‘We Are Not Amused,’ you can start spending time with him, which will also always improve your Amusement and Renown.

Spending time with these characters is the best way to increase Amusement in Dungeons of Hinterberg, but it’s not the only way.

Image Source: Microbird Games via Twinfinite

You will seldom find a campfire in the tourist area surrounded by a bunch of characters, and spending time here will slightly raise all your social stats and friendships with those characters.

Lastly, reading the guidebook or watching TV in your bedroom will also slightly increase your Amusement.

Those are all the ways you can raise Amusement in Dungeons of Hinterberg.

