Everyone will tell you that location is essential when deciding where to live. But it’s even more if you are planning to build your very own medieval village, of course. The position of your very own Manor will definitely be important, as the building has an essential role in the life of your rapidly evolving town. So, where to build your Manor in Manor Lords? What is the best location? Keep reading and we’ll tell you what you need to know.

Where to Build Manor in Manor Lords

The location of the Manor isn’t overall essential to the development of your city, but it does unlock several important new abilities, such as taxing the people and being able to sign policies. It also grants you 200 influence points that are going to come in handy.

We would recommend finding a location for your Manor that isn’t excessively sloped, as that might make things a bit tricky. Find a nice lot of flat terrain, but keep in mind that it is not necessary to place the Manor right in the center of town.

Once you’ve placed the manor, you get the option to build walls, gates, towers, and more. But these will cost you, so we don’t recommend that you go overboard. You also can build a Garrison Tower. This increases the maximum retinue size by 12, with the possibility of building more towers around it as a defensive measure.

Thus, it might be a good idea to pick a terrain for your Manor somewhere around the outskirts. Think of it as a place that reigns over everything. The Manor adds a tax office building. At the time of writing this guide, doesn’t seem to do much more than opening the “Tax” window when you click on it.

The Manor is not unlocked at the start of the game. Instead, you get access to it once your town reaches the “Small Village” status. It requires 5 Timber, 20 Planks and 25 Stones to be built. Also, keep in mind that the Manor, once built, cannot be moved. You can only tear it down and start again. Better choose wisely.

That is all we have for you on where to build your Manor in Manor Lords. For more info on the game, check out our other guides such as the best export resources and how to build Forester Hut.

