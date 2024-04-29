How to Build Forester Hut in Manor Lords

As you build the foundations of your kingdom in Manor Lords, you’ll find yourself realizing that it takes a lot of trees and timber to construct almost everything. As the months and years pass, the treelines in your dominion will become sparse, and if you don’t restore them via a Forester Hut, you may find yourself running low on a very valuable material. If you’re wondering how to do it, here’s our handy guide for how to build a Forester Hut in Manor Lords.

How to Unlock & Build a Forester Hut in Manor Lords

Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite

Since wood is one of the most important and commonly used resources in Manor Lords, one of the very first structures you have to build in the game is a Logging Camp. It facilitates the cutting down of trees in the immediate area and turning them into logs of Timber.

However, the more trees you cut down all year long, the longer it will take for them to regrow, especially in the harsher months of winter. Not only that, too much deforestation can push local wildlife to migrate further away, and berry deposits will take longer to restore.

To keep that from happening and to ensure your growing kingdom doesn’t run out of wood, you’ll need to invest in constructing at least one Forester’s Hut (as seen above). They’re very easy to build, with a Construction Cost of only 2 x Timber. Families assigned here will replant trees in the immediate area around the hut to help restore the treeline for future use and the sustainability of plants and wildlife.

The best way to make use of Forester’s Huts is to build one in a wooded area that needs restoration while ceasing all logging activities in that area. This helps recovery happen quicker, and in the meantime build a secondary Logging Camp elsewhere to ensure your supplies of Timber, Planks, and Firewood don’t dip too far. Then, when that second logging site ultimately needs restoration as well, build another Forester’s Hut and swap back to your first one.

That concludes our guide for how to build a Forester Hut in Manor Lords. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how your kingdoms are coming along so far.

