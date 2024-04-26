Regional wealth in Manor Lords
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite
Best Export Resources in Manor Lords

Was there a Davos-like forum in medieval times?
Aleksa Stojković
Published: Apr 26, 2024

Medieval entrepreneurship influencers must’ve been like: “Your tour trade network is your town’s net worth.” Even if they weren’t, you will once you’re done with this medieval trading course. So, without further ado, here is the list of the five best export resources in Manor Lords you should use to grow your wealth.

What Resources Should You Trade in Manor Lords

1. Rooftiles

Clay furnace producing rooftiles in Manor Lords
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite
Rooftiles are the single best resource to produce and export in Manor Lords. You can import clay for one gold a piece, so you don’t even need to waste people on mining it. What you get in return is 800% profit for selling rooftiles for eight gold each. The only other investment is a single worker managing the clay furnace.

2. Charcoal

Charcoal kiln producing charcoal in Manor Lords
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite
Charcoal needs the development upgrade, but it’s still the second-best resource to trade in Manor Lords. It’s also excellent for filling the fuel needs of both your production buildings and burgage plots. The net gains are 500% if you look only at the market prices, but firewood is actually much cheaper to produce, pushing the efficiency of these maybe even above 1,000%!

3. Berries

Forager hut menu in Manor Lords
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite
Your best friend in the very early game is, you guessed it, berries! These sell for three gold a pop, and if you have a rich spot in your region, they will get you your first 500-ish gold. Then, you can reinvest that into oxen, horses, and more resources, speeding up your progress exponentially.

4. Eggs

Chicken coop burgage plot in Manor Lords
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite
Eggs are by far better than berries and the best food to export in Manor Lords. However, you’ll need a bit more resources to start up their production. Once you do, though, the returns will be quite literally immeasurable. Each egg sells for four gold, and the production costs are zilch. Your workers’ families will manage them, and the bigger plots you make, the more they’ll produce. So, you don’t even need that many plots to satisfy your townsfolk’s and traders’ needs.

5. Warbows

Fletcher workshop in Manor Lords
Image Source: Slavic Magic via Twinfinite
Lastly, we have warbows. These are the best weapons to export in Manor Lords and for a reason. The only thing you need for making them are planks, which are basically worthless. The profit you’ll get is at least 250%, and that’s if you are importing them (which you most definitely won’t be doing).

Well, now that you know what the best resources to trade are in Manor Lords, growing your region’s wealth should be as automatic as tipping your landlord. If you need help with something else in-game, like combat, managing storage, and whatnot, be sure to check all the other guides we host here on Twinfinite.

