Looking for the Monster Never Cry Discord link? This new gacha game from Boltray Games is now available on mobile, but it can be hard to figure out for newcomers. Fortunately, there’s a vibrant Discord community to help you get started. Let’s take a look at it!

Recommended Videos

What Is the Monster Never Cry Discord Link?

Click here for the Monster Never Cry Discord link.

As with most other game-specific game Discords, you’ll need to accept the invitation above and then decide which roles to accept. You can join for guides, help with the game, community discussion, or all of those three options.

It then asks you to choose your favorite faction before getting access to the Discord. Your options are as follows:

Natural

Alchemistic

Demonical

Dragon

Abyssal

None of these have any tangible impact on what you see on the Discord. Instead, it just changes the faction tag you have on your profile within the server.

Image Source: Discord via Twinfinite

What Is on the Monster Never Cry Discord?

Once you’re in, the Monster Never Cry Discord server is a really useful hub for info on the game. The channels you’ll use most are ‘info’, ‘mnc-general’, and ‘event’.

The former channel is entirely focused on providing need-to-know details on Monster Never Cry. The devs regularly post in here with details on incoming patches, new server openings, and regional release times for the game. As it has only just released, this channel will no doubt be the best source to learn of new content and characters coming to the game.

The ‘mnc-general’ channel is an open chat for all Monster Never Cry players to chat about the game. If you’re brand new and have a specific question, asking it here is your best way of getting a response. This is also where you can coordinate to join groups with other players, show off your roster, or even search for codes.

Lastly, the ‘event’ channel is good for knowing which banners are coming to the game. A Monster Never Cry tier list will reveal which characters are most worth using in-game, so waiting until one of them appears on a banner is a wise strategy.

That’s everything you need to know about the Monster Never Cry Discord link. For more guides, check out Night Crows codes and Maple Rush codes.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more