Making big decisions in strategy games always requires a bit of logic, so if you need help choosing the best starting civilization in Age of Empires Mobile, we’ve got you covered. There are a total of eight civilizations available to choose when you start the game for the first time, so it’s not a decision to be taken lightly!

What is the Best Civilization in Age of Empires Mobile?

The best starter civilization in Age of Empires Mobile is Byzantine. The difference between them all is quite small, but it has a crucial Swordsmen buff that’ll come in handy for early military engagements.

More specifically, the Byzantine civilization comes with the following exclusive stat boosts:

Swordsmen’s Defense +5%

All Unit Types’ Siege Damage +5%

Stone Gathering Speed in the World +50

Given the fairly sizeable siege damage boost and the buff to your melee soldiers, Byzantine is a safe choice to get through the game’s early combat encounters. The +50 to stone gathering speed is admittedly a rather small benefit, but the buffs to your overall durability make up for it.

That said, the overall gameplay benefits from each civilization in Age of Empires are quite minimal. As such, there’s no such thing as a bad civilization to select.

Even better, you can easily flick between each one as often as you like after you’ve cleared the game’s tutorial. That’s why we’d also recommend you play around with other factions, to see which ones suit your play style best. Check the table below for the full list of civilizations and their respective benefits, to see which may work best for you.

Civilization Name Boosts Chinese – Archers’ Defense +5%

– Villager Capacity +8

– Walls Durability +10% French – Cavalry’s Defense +5%

– Resource Exchange Rate +5%

– Gathering Troops’ Defense +10% Byzantines – Swordsmen’s Defense +5%

– All Unit Types’ Siege Damage +5%

– Stone Gathering Speed in the World +5% Romans – Pikemen’s Defense +5%

– Healing Speed +5%

– Villagers’ Boost to Buildings’ Production +30 British – Archers’ Defense +5%

– Player Citadel’s Defense Bonus +10%

– Production of Mills +5% Egyptians – Pikemen’s Defense +5%

– Troop Load +5%

– Gathering Troop Unit Loss Prevention +5% Japanese – Swordsmen’s Defense +5%

– Attack Bonus Against Player Citadels +5%

– Attack Against Tribes in the World +10% Koreans – Cavalry’s Defense +5%

– Looting Limit +500k

– Resource Storage Protection Rate +10%

Fortunately, it only costs 200 Empire Coins each time you want to change civilizations, and it’s not a permanent choice that you’re then stuck with. As such, you’ve got nothing to lose in playing around and seeing what works best for you!

