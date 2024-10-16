Legacy Lifting Simulator Codes [11.25X EVENT!] (October 2024)

The only way to get strong is with Legacy Lifting Simulator codes? This is a remake of the Roblox game of the same name, featuring a straightforward gameplay loop where you lift weights to make your avatar hench. Of course, the early-game grind can be serious, so codes are always handy to redeem.

All Legacy Lifting Simulator Codes

Legacy Lifting Simulator Codes (Working)

No active Legacy Lifting Simulator codes.

Legacy Lifting Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Legacy Lifting Simulator

Since coupons have yet to appear in Legacy Lifting Simulator, we can’t say for certain how the redemption process will go. As such, the instructions are our best guess based on how other Roblox experiences handle it.

Load into Legacy Lifting Simulator from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the Shop icon on the right of the screen.

Scroll to the bottom to find a codes text box (which isn’t there yet).

Type in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Legacy Lifting Simulator Codes?

While there aren’t any codes yet, we’d recommend checking the Legacy Lifting Simulator Discord server for any future drops. This is packed with information on the game, so head to the ‘game-announcements’ channel for news on more codes down the line. There’s also a YouTube channel, so check that out for potential codes too.

Of course, our main recommendation is that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Legacy Lifting Simulator. We’ll do the busy work and scour the web for additional codes and add them to our list accordingly. That way, you can rest assured that you’ll get the freebies the instant they land!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Put simply, the main reason codes won’t be working right now is that none exist in the first place. As such, any you see online are unfortunately fakes, as there isn’t even an in-game way of using them. Therefore, we’ll have to wait until legitimate codes drop before getting a chance to use them.

When they do arrive, be sure to avoid falling into the usual redemption pitfalls. This means pasting the codes instead of typing them to avoid typos and using each one as soon as you spot it, to ensure it hasn’t expired yet.

That’s everything we know about Legacy Lifting Simulator coupons right now! For more Roblox, check out the latest Skillful codes and its Trello link. We’ve also got Build a Plane Tycoon codes, Unusual codes, and a Five Nights TD tier list.

