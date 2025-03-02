Nitro Training Codes (March 2025) [Fruit]

Updated: March 2, 2025 We added more codes!

Is your car too slow? Forget the mechanic and simply make it run on the treadmill like an Olympian! Forget everything you know about automobiles; hit the racetrack to earn wins, buy pets, and turn your car into a prime racing machine. With Nitro Training codes, you’re a shoo-in for victory.

All Nitro Training Codes List

Working Nitro Training Codes

Fruit : 2 Oranges

: 2 Oranges RELEASE : Golden Potion

: Golden Potion NEW : Double Win Potion

: Double Win Potion Like300 : 2 Double Win Potions

: 2 Double Win Potions Wow : Rainbow Potion

: Rainbow Potion Trade: Double Win Potion

Expired Nitro Training Codes

There are currently no expired Nitro Training codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Nitro Training

Learn how to redeem Nitro Training codes quickly and care-free:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Nitro Training on Roblox. Click the Settings button (1) in the top-right corner. Type in a working code into the Enter code text box (2). Click the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

