Nitro Training Codes (March 2025) [Fruit]

Do you feel the need for speed?
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Mar 2, 2025 02:08 pm

Updated: March 2, 2025

We added more codes!

Is your car too slow? Forget the mechanic and simply make it run on the treadmill like an Olympian! Forget everything you know about automobiles; hit the racetrack to earn wins, buy pets, and turn your car into a prime racing machine. With Nitro Training codes, you’re a shoo-in for victory.

All Nitro Training Codes List

Working Nitro Training Codes 

  • Fruit: 2 Oranges
  • RELEASE: Golden Potion
  • NEW: Double Win Potion
  • Like300: 2 Double Win Potions
  • Wow: Rainbow Potion
  • Trade: Double Win Potion

    Expired Nitro Training Codes 

    • There are currently no expired Nitro Training codes.

    How to Redeem Codes in Nitro Training

    Learn how to redeem Nitro Training codes quickly and care-free:

    How to redeem Nitro Training codes
    Image by Twinfinite
    1. Launch Nitro Training on Roblox.
    2. Click the Settings button (1) in the top-right corner.
    3. Type in a working code into the Enter code text box (2).
    4. Click the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.

    Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.