Nitro Training Codes (March 2025) [Fruit]

Updated: March 2, 2025
We added more codes!
Is your car too slow? Forget the mechanic and simply make it run on the treadmill like an Olympian! Forget everything you know about automobiles; hit the racetrack to earn wins, buy pets, and turn your car into a prime racing machine. With Nitro Training codes, you’re a shoo-in for victory.
All Nitro Training Codes List
Working Nitro Training Codes
- Fruit: 2 Oranges
- RELEASE: Golden Potion
- NEW: Double Win Potion
- Like300: 2 Double Win Potions
- Wow: Rainbow Potion
- Trade: Double Win Potion
Expired Nitro Training Codes
- There are currently no expired Nitro Training codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Nitro Training
Learn how to redeem Nitro Training codes quickly and care-free:
- Launch Nitro Training on Roblox.
- Click the Settings button (1) in the top-right corner.
- Type in a working code into the Enter code text box (2).
- Click the Claim button (3) to redeem your code.
Published: Mar 2, 2025 02:08 pm