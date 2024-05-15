UGC items in Roblox Train For UGC.
Image Source: Roblox
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Roblox Train For UGC Codes (May 2024)

Plenty of codes here!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: May 15, 2024 10:49 am

Redeeming the latest Roblox Train For UGC codes is a surefire way of netting yourself more freebies in the game. Getting free items and accessories is all the rage for Roblox in 2024, with UGC-focused experiences popping up all across the platform. Fortunately, Train For UGC has plenty of coupons to redeem for freebies.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Train For UGC Codes

Train For UGC Codes (Active)

  • 2MIL: 50k Points and 20 Spins
  • CHIBI: 50k Points
  • CYBER: 50k Points
  • STAB: 30k Points and 20 Spins
  • SPINS10: 10 Spins
  • 1MIL: 50k Points and 10 Spins
  • BCROWN: 30k Points
  • BLUCATX: 20k Points
  • VIP: 20k Points
  • FOLLOWDEVS: 10k Points
  • PET: Sheep Pet
  • BLUCAT: 10k Points

Train For UGC Codes (Expired)

  • MORESPINS: 10 Spins
  • BLUE: 40k Points
  • 2MILYAY
  • BOW: 30k Points
  • SWORD: 20k Points
  • VALK
  • POINTS
  • 2500TY: 10k Points
  • LUCK
  • 1500XD: 10k Points
  • HORNS: 5k Points
  • BETA
  • 500YAY
  • CATSPINS: 10 Wheel Spins
The code redemption screen in Train For UGC.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Train For UGC

Making use of these coupons is incredibly easy, requiring just a few taps of the screen. This is what you need to do:

  • Load into Train For UGC by going through the Roblox game page.
  • From the hub menu, press the Codes button (labeled by ABX) on the left.
  • Paste in a code from our list and confirm it.
  • Instead of a message, check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Train For UGC Codes?

Codes for this Roblox game come thick and fast, with more dropping every week as it stands. Therefore, we recommend following the developer BluCat on X. They usually share two codes at any given time, ensuring there’s always a multitude of new freebies to land.

There’s also a Discord server, but that’s less of a convenient method of netting codes unless you’re frequently on there anyway.

Of course, we also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often. We’ll update our guide as soon as we spot more codes, saving you from searching for them yourself.

Why Are My Roblox Train For UGC Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that your Train For UGC redeem coupon has expired. This is quite a common occurrence, as a lot of codes only have 48-hour lifespans, and disappear afterwards. The devs fortunately do tell you how long a code has, so you’ll know whether to use it instantly or not.

Failing that, ensure you’re typing in a code exactly as seen on our list. A lot of Roblox codes are case-sensitive and also obey stringent formatting processes, so make sure you’re getting any capitals or spaces in.

What is Train For UGC?

Developed by BluCat, Train For UGC is a Roblox game where you passively attack with your sword to earn points. As you amass more and grow in power and efficiency, you can spend these points on UGC items to kit out your Roblox character.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Roblox, check out the Type Soul Trello link and Anime Crossover Defense wiki link. We’ve also got Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes and a Solo Leveling Arise tier list.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
all-whiteout-survival-codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 15, 2024
Read Article Roblox Demon Blade Codes (May 2024)
Demon Blade codes - a character from Demon Blade holding a sword
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Demon Blade Codes (May 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 15, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Roblox Slime Slaying Simulator Codes? (May 2024)
Roblox Slime Slaying Simulator codes a Roblox character wielding a sword with purple waves around it
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox Slime Slaying Simulator Codes? (May 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
all-whiteout-survival-codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Whiteout Survival Codes (May 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 15, 2024
Read Article Roblox Demon Blade Codes (May 2024)
Demon Blade codes - a character from Demon Blade holding a sword
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Demon Blade Codes (May 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 15, 2024
Read Article Are There Any Roblox Slime Slaying Simulator Codes? (May 2024)
Roblox Slime Slaying Simulator codes a Roblox character wielding a sword with purple waves around it
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Are There Any Roblox Slime Slaying Simulator Codes? (May 2024)
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 15, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.