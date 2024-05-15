Roblox Train For UGC Codes (May 2024)

Redeeming the latest Roblox Train For UGC codes is a surefire way of netting yourself more freebies in the game. Getting free items and accessories is all the rage for Roblox in 2024, with UGC-focused experiences popping up all across the platform. Fortunately, Train For UGC has plenty of coupons to redeem for freebies.

All Roblox Train For UGC Codes

Train For UGC Codes (Active)

2MIL : 50k Points and 20 Spins

: 50k Points and 20 Spins CHIBI : 50k Points

: 50k Points CYBER : 50k Points

: 50k Points STAB : 30k Points and 20 Spins

: 30k Points and 20 Spins SPINS10 : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins 1MIL : 50k Points and 10 Spins

: 50k Points and 10 Spins BCROWN : 30k Points

: 30k Points BLUCATX : 20k Points

: 20k Points VIP : 20k Points

: 20k Points FOLLOWDEVS : 10k Points

: 10k Points PET : Sheep Pet

: Sheep Pet BLUCAT: 10k Points

Train For UGC Codes (Expired)

MORESPINS : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins BLUE : 40k Points

: 40k Points 2MILYAY

BOW : 30k Points

: 30k Points SWORD : 20k Points

: 20k Points VALK

POINTS

2500TY : 10k Points

: 10k Points LUCK

1500XD : 10k Points

: 10k Points HORNS : 5k Points

: 5k Points BETA

500YAY

CATSPINS: 10 Wheel Spins

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Train For UGC

Making use of these coupons is incredibly easy, requiring just a few taps of the screen. This is what you need to do:

Load into Train For UGC by going through the Roblox game page.

From the hub menu, press the Codes button (labeled by ABX) on the left.

Paste in a code from our list and confirm it.

Instead of a message, check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Train For UGC Codes?

Codes for this Roblox game come thick and fast, with more dropping every week as it stands. Therefore, we recommend following the developer BluCat on X. They usually share two codes at any given time, ensuring there’s always a multitude of new freebies to land.

There’s also a Discord server, but that’s less of a convenient method of netting codes unless you’re frequently on there anyway.

Of course, we also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often. We’ll update our guide as soon as we spot more codes, saving you from searching for them yourself.

Why Are My Roblox Train For UGC Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario is that your Train For UGC redeem coupon has expired. This is quite a common occurrence, as a lot of codes only have 48-hour lifespans, and disappear afterwards. The devs fortunately do tell you how long a code has, so you’ll know whether to use it instantly or not.

Failing that, ensure you’re typing in a code exactly as seen on our list. A lot of Roblox codes are case-sensitive and also obey stringent formatting processes, so make sure you’re getting any capitals or spaces in.

What is Train For UGC?

Developed by BluCat, Train For UGC is a Roblox game where you passively attack with your sword to earn points. As you amass more and grow in power and efficiency, you can spend these points on UGC items to kit out your Roblox character.

