All Monopoly GO Gingerbread Galore Milestones and Event Rewards

Cover image of Monopoly GO.
Image Source: Scopely

After the Winter Wonderland event finished, Gingerbread Galore took its place in Monopoly GO. As always, there are prizes, milestones, and rewards you can win. Here is the list of all Gingerbread Galore milestones and event rewards in Monopoly GO.

All Gingerbread Galore Milestones and Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

The Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO.
Image Source: Scopely

The Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO started on December 17, 2023, at 11 am EST. It will last until December 20, 2023, when Gift Partners end. During that time there are around 16,000 dice, three 5-star purple sticker packs and 4,080 jigsaw puzzles to be won.

MilestonePointsReward
1580 puzzle pieces
25Cash
310Sticker pack
475125 dice
515100 puzzle pieces
615Sticker pack
720150 puzzle pieces
82510-minute rent frenzy
9150230 dice
1025180 puzzle pieces
1130Sticker pack
1230Cash
1335220 puzzle pieces
14420600 dice
1545Sticker pack
165010-minute cash boost
1745250 puzzle pieces
1850Cash
198001,000 dice
2050Sticker pack
2155280 puzzle pieces
2260Cash
238510-minute high roller
241,2001,200 dice
2575Sticker pack
2680Cash
2790320 puzzle pieces
2810090 dice
29900Cash
30120120 dice
31130350 puzzle pieces
32150Cash
33175Sticker pack
341,8001,600 dice
35250400 puzzle pieces
363005-minute cash boost
37450Sticker pack
38600500 puzzle pieces
394,0003,300 dice
4070020-minute high roller
41750500 dice
42800600 puzzle pieces
433,200Cash
44900700 dice
451,000Cash
461,100Sticker pack
471,200800 puzzle pieces
486,5006,500 dice, sticker pack

How to Play Gingerbread Galore in Monopoly GO

The Gingerbread Galore event will start automatically when you open the game. It’s basically an event that requires the player to land on specific tiles on the board.

Each time a player lands on one of the tiles, they get two points. That score multiplies if the player uses a dice multiplier. The smartest way to use a multiplier is to search for locations where the event tiles are close to each other.

You can also aim to land on Railroad tiles and puzzle pieces, where you’ll get a lot of chances to collect points. Of course, like in most situations when playing Monopoly GO, there is always a risk of bad luck. Our best advice would be to use your dice wisely and not to use too many of them on one throw.

Since the Gingerbread Galore is a time-limited event in Monopoly GO, seize the opportunity and jump into the game as soon as possible. Give yourself the best chance to achieve milestones and earn valuable prizes. Enjoy the holidays!

