All Monopoly GO Gingerbread Galore Milestones and Event Rewards

After the Winter Wonderland event finished, Gingerbread Galore took its place in Monopoly GO. As always, there are prizes, milestones, and rewards you can win. Here is the list of all Gingerbread Galore milestones and event rewards in Monopoly GO.

All Gingerbread Galore Milestones and Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

Image Source: Scopely

The Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO started on December 17, 2023, at 11 am EST. It will last until December 20, 2023, when Gift Partners end. During that time there are around 16,000 dice, three 5-star purple sticker packs and 4,080 jigsaw puzzles to be won.

Milestone Points Reward 1 5 80 puzzle pieces 2 5 Cash 3 10 Sticker pack 4 75 125 dice 5 15 100 puzzle pieces 6 15 Sticker pack 7 20 150 puzzle pieces 8 25 10-minute rent frenzy 9 150 230 dice 10 25 180 puzzle pieces 11 30 Sticker pack 12 30 Cash 13 35 220 puzzle pieces 14 420 600 dice 15 45 Sticker pack 16 50 10-minute cash boost 17 45 250 puzzle pieces 18 50 Cash 19 800 1,000 dice 20 50 Sticker pack 21 55 280 puzzle pieces 22 60 Cash 23 85 10-minute high roller 24 1,200 1,200 dice 25 75 Sticker pack 26 80 Cash 27 90 320 puzzle pieces 28 100 90 dice 29 900 Cash 30 120 120 dice 31 130 350 puzzle pieces 32 150 Cash 33 175 Sticker pack 34 1,800 1,600 dice 35 250 400 puzzle pieces 36 300 5-minute cash boost 37 450 Sticker pack 38 600 500 puzzle pieces 39 4,000 3,300 dice 40 700 20-minute high roller 41 750 500 dice 42 800 600 puzzle pieces 43 3,200 Cash 44 900 700 dice 45 1,000 Cash 46 1,100 Sticker pack 47 1,200 800 puzzle pieces 48 6,500 6,500 dice, sticker pack

How to Play Gingerbread Galore in Monopoly GO

The Gingerbread Galore event will start automatically when you open the game. It’s basically an event that requires the player to land on specific tiles on the board.

Each time a player lands on one of the tiles, they get two points. That score multiplies if the player uses a dice multiplier. The smartest way to use a multiplier is to search for locations where the event tiles are close to each other.

You can also aim to land on Railroad tiles and puzzle pieces, where you’ll get a lot of chances to collect points. Of course, like in most situations when playing Monopoly GO, there is always a risk of bad luck. Our best advice would be to use your dice wisely and not to use too many of them on one throw.

Since the Gingerbread Galore is a time-limited event in Monopoly GO, seize the opportunity and jump into the game as soon as possible. Give yourself the best chance to achieve milestones and earn valuable prizes. Enjoy the holidays!