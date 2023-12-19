All Monopoly GO Gingerbread Galore Milestones and Event Rewards

After the Winter Wonderland event finished, Gingerbread Galore took its place in Monopoly GO. As always, there are prizes, milestones, and rewards you can win. Here is the list of all Gingerbread Galore milestones and event rewards in Monopoly GO.
All Gingerbread Galore Milestones and Event Rewards in Monopoly GO
The Gingerbread Galore event in Monopoly GO started on December 17, 2023, at 11 am EST. It will last until December 20, 2023, when Gift Partners end. During that time there are around 16,000 dice, three 5-star purple sticker packs and 4,080 jigsaw puzzles to be won.
|Milestone
|Points
|Reward
|1
|5
|80 puzzle pieces
|2
|5
|Cash
|3
|10
|Sticker pack
|4
|75
|125 dice
|5
|15
|100 puzzle pieces
|6
|15
|Sticker pack
|7
|20
|150 puzzle pieces
|8
|25
|10-minute rent frenzy
|9
|150
|230 dice
|10
|25
|180 puzzle pieces
|11
|30
|Sticker pack
|12
|30
|Cash
|13
|35
|220 puzzle pieces
|14
|420
|600 dice
|15
|45
|Sticker pack
|16
|50
|10-minute cash boost
|17
|45
|250 puzzle pieces
|18
|50
|Cash
|19
|800
|1,000 dice
|20
|50
|Sticker pack
|21
|55
|280 puzzle pieces
|22
|60
|Cash
|23
|85
|10-minute high roller
|24
|1,200
|1,200 dice
|25
|75
|Sticker pack
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|90
|320 puzzle pieces
|28
|100
|90 dice
|29
|900
|Cash
|30
|120
|120 dice
|31
|130
|350 puzzle pieces
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|175
|Sticker pack
|34
|1,800
|1,600 dice
|35
|250
|400 puzzle pieces
|36
|300
|5-minute cash boost
|37
|450
|Sticker pack
|38
|600
|500 puzzle pieces
|39
|4,000
|3,300 dice
|40
|700
|20-minute high roller
|41
|750
|500 dice
|42
|800
|600 puzzle pieces
|43
|3,200
|Cash
|44
|900
|700 dice
|45
|1,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|Sticker pack
|47
|1,200
|800 puzzle pieces
|48
|6,500
|6,500 dice, sticker pack
How to Play Gingerbread Galore in Monopoly GO
The Gingerbread Galore event will start automatically when you open the game. It’s basically an event that requires the player to land on specific tiles on the board.
Each time a player lands on one of the tiles, they get two points. That score multiplies if the player uses a dice multiplier. The smartest way to use a multiplier is to search for locations where the event tiles are close to each other.
You can also aim to land on Railroad tiles and puzzle pieces, where you’ll get a lot of chances to collect points. Of course, like in most situations when playing Monopoly GO, there is always a risk of bad luck. Our best advice would be to use your dice wisely and not to use too many of them on one throw.
Since the Gingerbread Galore is a time-limited event in Monopoly GO, seize the opportunity and jump into the game as soon as possible. Give yourself the best chance to achieve milestones and earn valuable prizes. Enjoy the holidays!