Just in time for the holidays, an exciting new limited-time event for Monopoly GO called Winter Wonderland has dropped today, with a snowfall of new rewards for players to collect. As you play the board, get ready to shovel up plenty of dice, Peg-E tokens and more.
If you’re wondering what all to expect, here is our handy guide to all Monopoly GO! Winter Wonderland Rewards, listed.
What Is the Winter Wonderland Event in Monopoly GO & How Long Does It Last?
Winter Wonderland is the latest event to debut on the increasingly popular Monopoly GO! game for Android. Starting today, players can log in on their phones and the event will begin automatically. However, the one main requirement is that you do need to have reached at least the fifth board to participate. The event will last until Dec 10 at 9AM CST.
Upon starting the event, you’ll have a progress bar meter at the top of your screen, and your primary goal on the board is to land on squares labeled with the ‘Token’ Pickup item. Along with earning 2 Tokens, you’ll get transported to another randomized square. Ultimately, you want to land on as many Token Pickup squares as possible, so make effective use of your dice and any multipliers you have. The higher the multiplier the better.
All Winter Wonderland Rewards in Monopoly GO!
Below are all the unique, obtainable rewards for the game’s Winter Wonderland event. There are 48 milestones to reach, so make sure to earn as many Snowflake Tokens as you can before the event ends on Dec 10.
|Milestone
|# of Snowflake Tokens
|Rewards Obtained
|1
|5 Tokens
|15 Dice
|2
|5 Tokens
|5 Peg-E Tokens
|3
|10 Tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|4
|75 Tokens
|125 Dice
|5
|15 Tokens
|Cash
|6
|15 Tokens
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|7
|20 Tokens
|8 Peg-E Tokens
|8
|25 Tokens
|Cash
|9
|150 Tokens
|230 dice, Two-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
|10
|30 Tokens
|15 Peg-E Tokens
|11
|35 Tokens
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|40 Tokens
|Cash
|13
|45 Tokens
|20 Peg-E Tokens
|14
|350 Tokens
|500 Dice
|15
|45 Tokens
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|16
|50 Tokens
|10-Minute Cash Grab Event
|17
|60 Tokens
|30 Peg-E Tokens
|18
|70 Tokens
|Cash
|19
|550 Tokens
|Holiday Santa Hat Token, 200 dice (time-limited)
|20
|75 Tokens
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|21
|70 Tokens
|40 Peg-E Tokens
|22
|80 Tokens
|80 Dice
|23
|100 Tokens
|Cash
|24
|1,000 Tokens
|1,000 Dice
|25
|100 Tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|26
|110 Tokens
|15-minute High Roller event
|27
|125 Tokens
|60 Peg-E Tokens
|28
|130 Tokens
|Cash
|29
|1,400 Tokens
|1,200 Dice, Four-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
|30
|140 Tokens
|Cash
|31
|145 Tokens
|70 Peg-E Tokens
|32
|150 Tokens
|Cash
|33
|175 Tokens
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800 Tokens
|1,500 Dice
|35
|250 Tokens
|85 Peg-E Tokens
|36
|300 Tokens
|25-Minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|450 Tokens
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|38
|600 Tokens
|Cash
|39
|4,000 Tokens
|3,200 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited)
|40
|700 Tokens
|100 Peg-E Tokens
|41
|800 Tokens
|Cash
|42
|900 Tokens
|700 Dice
|43
|3,000 Tokens
|Cash, 700 dice (time-limited)
|44
|1,000 Tokens
|130 Peg-E Tokens
|45
|1,100 Tokens
|Five-Minute Cash Boost Event
|46
|1,200 Tokens
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|47
|1,300 Tokens
|Cash
|48
|6,500 Tokens
|6500 Dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack
That concludes our guide for all Monopoly GO! Winter Wonderland Rewards, listed. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know if you’re enjoying this particular event for Monopoly GO!
Be sure to check out our other guides for Monopoly GO, such as how to check the game’s server status.