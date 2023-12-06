Just in time for the holidays, an exciting new limited-time event for Monopoly GO called Winter Wonderland has dropped today, with a snowfall of new rewards for players to collect. As you play the board, get ready to shovel up plenty of dice, Peg-E tokens and more.

If you’re wondering what all to expect, here is our handy guide to all Monopoly GO! Winter Wonderland Rewards, listed.

What Is the Winter Wonderland Event in Monopoly GO & How Long Does It Last?

Image Source: Scopely

Winter Wonderland is the latest event to debut on the increasingly popular Monopoly GO! game for Android. Starting today, players can log in on their phones and the event will begin automatically. However, the one main requirement is that you do need to have reached at least the fifth board to participate. The event will last until Dec 10 at 9AM CST.

Upon starting the event, you’ll have a progress bar meter at the top of your screen, and your primary goal on the board is to land on squares labeled with the ‘Token’ Pickup item. Along with earning 2 Tokens, you’ll get transported to another randomized square. Ultimately, you want to land on as many Token Pickup squares as possible, so make effective use of your dice and any multipliers you have. The higher the multiplier the better.

All Winter Wonderland Rewards in Monopoly GO!

Below are all the unique, obtainable rewards for the game’s Winter Wonderland event. There are 48 milestones to reach, so make sure to earn as many Snowflake Tokens as you can before the event ends on Dec 10.

Milestone # of Snowflake Tokens Rewards Obtained 1 5 Tokens 15 Dice 2 5 Tokens 5 Peg-E Tokens 3 10 Tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 4 75 Tokens 125 Dice 5 15 Tokens Cash 6 15 Tokens 15-minute Rent Frenzy 7 20 Tokens 8 Peg-E Tokens 8 25 Tokens Cash 9 150 Tokens 230 dice, Two-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited) 10 30 Tokens 15 Peg-E Tokens 11 35 Tokens One-Star Sticker Pack 12 40 Tokens Cash 13 45 Tokens 20 Peg-E Tokens 14 350 Tokens 500 Dice 15 45 Tokens Two-Star Sticker Pack 16 50 Tokens 10-Minute Cash Grab Event 17 60 Tokens 30 Peg-E Tokens 18 70 Tokens Cash 19 550 Tokens Holiday Santa Hat Token, 200 dice (time-limited) 20 75 Tokens Three-Star Sticker Pack 21 70 Tokens 40 Peg-E Tokens 22 80 Tokens 80 Dice 23 100 Tokens Cash 24 1,000 Tokens 1,000 Dice 25 100 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 26 110 Tokens 15-minute High Roller event 27 125 Tokens 60 Peg-E Tokens 28 130 Tokens Cash 29 1,400 Tokens 1,200 Dice, Four-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited) 30 140 Tokens Cash 31 145 Tokens 70 Peg-E Tokens 32 150 Tokens Cash 33 175 Tokens Four-Star Sticker Pack 34 1,800 Tokens 1,500 Dice 35 250 Tokens 85 Peg-E Tokens 36 300 Tokens 25-Minute Rent Frenzy 37 450 Tokens Five-Star Sticker Pack 38 600 Tokens Cash 39 4,000 Tokens 3,200 dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack (time-limited) 40 700 Tokens 100 Peg-E Tokens 41 800 Tokens Cash 42 900 Tokens 700 Dice 43 3,000 Tokens Cash, 700 dice (time-limited) 44 1,000 Tokens 130 Peg-E Tokens 45 1,100 Tokens Five-Minute Cash Boost Event 46 1,200 Tokens Five-Star Sticker Pack 47 1,300 Tokens Cash 48 6,500 Tokens 6500 Dice, Five-Star Sticker Pack

That concludes our guide for all Monopoly GO! Winter Wonderland Rewards, listed. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know if you’re enjoying this particular event for Monopoly GO!

Be sure to check out our other guides for Monopoly GO, such as how to check the game’s server status.