All Pumpkin Prowl Event Rewards in Monopoly Go, Listed

Save up those dice rolls because a new event has arrived in Monopoly Go. While this one is time-limited, it includes plenty of Halloween-themed goodies. Players will need plenty of luck in their rolls to take full advantage of the Pumpkin Prowl event, so you better be prepared.

How to Earn Tokens in the Monopoly Go Pumpkin Prowl Event

Around the Monopoly board will be special Scarecrow tokens for players to collect, but they must land on the spot, as no credit is given for passing them. There will be only one at a time, but it will also move around, so the position on one roll might not be the same on your next.

These tokens all give a set value of points, but you can use a multiplier ahead of time if you like your odds of getting a token. There are 48 levels of things to choose from that all cost a varying number of points.

All Rewards in the Monopoly Pumpkin Prowl Event

Thanks to Twitter user @itsjakesm for putting all of this together.

For those who can’t exactly tell what that tweet is trying to convey, we’ll list the prizes for you.

5 Points – Money

5 Points – 5 Prize Drop Chips

10 Points – 1-Star Sticker Pack

75 Points – 125 Rolls

15 Points – Money

15 Points – Rent Frenzy for 15 Minutes

20 Points – 8 Prize Drop Chips

25 Ponts – Money

150 Points – 230 Rolls

30 Points – 15 Prize Drop Chips

35 Points – 1-Star Sticker Pack

40 Points – Money

45 Ponts – 20 Prize Dop Chips

400 Points – 550 Rolls

45 Points – 2-Star Sticker Pack

50 Points – Cash Grab for 10 Minutes

60 Points – 30 Prize Drop Chips

70 Points – Money

800 Points – 950 Rolls

75 Points – 3-Star Sticker Pack

70 Points – 40 Prize Drop Chips

80 Points – 90 Rolls

100 Points – Money

900 Points – 1,000 Rolls

100 Points – 2-Star Sticker Pack

110 Ponts – High Roller for 15 Minutes

125 Points – 65 Prize Drop Chips

130 Points – 125 Rolls

1,000 Points – Jack-O-Lantern Player Piece

140 Points – 140 Rolls

145 Points – 70 Prize Drop Tokens

150 Points – Money

175 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack

1,800 Points – 1,800 Rolls

250 Points – 85 Prize Drop Chips

300 Points – Rent Frenzy for 25 Minutes

450 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack

600 Points – Money

4,000 Points – 3,800 Rolls

700 Points – 100 Prize Drop Chips

800 Points – 5-Star Sticker Pack

900 Points – 800 Rolls

3,000 Points – Money

1,000 Points – 130 Prize Drop Chips

1,100 Points – Cash Boost for 5 Minutes

1,200 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack (One Guaranteed Gold)

1,300 Points – Money

6,500 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack (One Guaranteed Gold), 6,500 Rolls

How to Start Pumpkin Prowl Event

For existing players, you will be able to start collecting points and tokens right as you load up the game.

New players might not get the chance to enter this event, as it appears to require reaching at least Board 5 in Monopoly Go before you can. This is a hefty time commitment, considering the time and in-game money cost. Despite the game’s insistence, it appears you aren’t required to link your Facebook for entry into the event.

When Does the Pumpkin Prowl Event End? Answered

Players will be able to collect tokens and earn points in the Pumpkin Prowl event until Oct. 16. At this time, the event will close, and the board will go back to normal.

We wish you good luck throughout the Pumpkin Prowl event, as there is plenty to work on earning.