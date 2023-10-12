All Pumpkin Prowl Event Rewards in Monopoly Go, Listed

Save up those dice rolls because a new event has arrived in Monopoly Go. While this one is time-limited, it includes plenty of Halloween-themed goodies. Players will need plenty of luck in their rolls to take full advantage of the Pumpkin Prowl event, so you better be prepared.
How to Earn Tokens in the Monopoly Go Pumpkin Prowl Event
Around the Monopoly board will be special Scarecrow tokens for players to collect, but they must land on the spot, as no credit is given for passing them. There will be only one at a time, but it will also move around, so the position on one roll might not be the same on your next.
These tokens all give a set value of points, but you can use a multiplier ahead of time if you like your odds of getting a token. There are 48 levels of things to choose from that all cost a varying number of points.
All Rewards in the Monopoly Pumpkin Prowl Event
Thanks to Twitter user @itsjakesm for putting all of this together.
For those who can’t exactly tell what that tweet is trying to convey, we’ll list the prizes for you.
- 5 Points – Money
- 5 Points – 5 Prize Drop Chips
- 10 Points – 1-Star Sticker Pack
- 75 Points – 125 Rolls
- 15 Points – Money
- 15 Points – Rent Frenzy for 15 Minutes
- 20 Points – 8 Prize Drop Chips
- 25 Ponts – Money
- 150 Points – 230 Rolls
- 30 Points – 15 Prize Drop Chips
- 35 Points – 1-Star Sticker Pack
- 40 Points – Money
- 45 Ponts – 20 Prize Dop Chips
- 400 Points – 550 Rolls
- 45 Points – 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 50 Points – Cash Grab for 10 Minutes
- 60 Points – 30 Prize Drop Chips
- 70 Points – Money
- 800 Points – 950 Rolls
- 75 Points – 3-Star Sticker Pack
- 70 Points – 40 Prize Drop Chips
- 80 Points – 90 Rolls
- 100 Points – Money
- 900 Points – 1,000 Rolls
- 100 Points – 2-Star Sticker Pack
- 110 Ponts – High Roller for 15 Minutes
- 125 Points – 65 Prize Drop Chips
- 130 Points – 125 Rolls
- 1,000 Points – Jack-O-Lantern Player Piece
- 140 Points – 140 Rolls
- 145 Points – 70 Prize Drop Tokens
- 150 Points – Money
- 175 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 1,800 Points – 1,800 Rolls
- 250 Points – 85 Prize Drop Chips
- 300 Points – Rent Frenzy for 25 Minutes
- 450 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack
- 600 Points – Money
- 4,000 Points – 3,800 Rolls
- 700 Points – 100 Prize Drop Chips
- 800 Points – 5-Star Sticker Pack
- 900 Points – 800 Rolls
- 3,000 Points – Money
- 1,000 Points – 130 Prize Drop Chips
- 1,100 Points – Cash Boost for 5 Minutes
- 1,200 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack (One Guaranteed Gold)
- 1,300 Points – Money
- 6,500 Points – 4-Star Sticker Pack (One Guaranteed Gold), 6,500 Rolls
How to Start Pumpkin Prowl Event
For existing players, you will be able to start collecting points and tokens right as you load up the game.
New players might not get the chance to enter this event, as it appears to require reaching at least Board 5 in Monopoly Go before you can. This is a hefty time commitment, considering the time and in-game money cost. Despite the game’s insistence, it appears you aren’t required to link your Facebook for entry into the event.
When Does the Pumpkin Prowl Event End? Answered
Players will be able to collect tokens and earn points in the Pumpkin Prowl event until Oct. 16. At this time, the event will close, and the board will go back to normal.
We wish you good luck throughout the Pumpkin Prowl event, as there is plenty to work on earning.