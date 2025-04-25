Forgot password
Tank Training featured image
Image via Habit Games!
Category:
Codes

Tank Training Codes (April 2025) [RELEASE]

Smoke every Tiger, Sherman, Abrams, and Leopard on the racetrack with Tank Training codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Apr 25, 2025 08:25 am

Updated: April 25, 2025

We added new codes!

Here’s a great idea: instead of using tanks to wage war, why not pit them against each other in a drag race to see who’s the fastest armored vehicle around? Tank Training codes are an essential component to get your armor in the best racing shape possible.

All Tank Training Codes List

Working Tank Training Codes

  • welcome: 50 Gems and Short Swords (New)
  • release: Short Swords and 100 Wins

Expired Tank Training Codes

  • There are currently no expired Tank Training codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tank Training

Here’s how to redeem Tank Training codes in a few simple steps:

  • Codes button in the Tank Training Settngs menu
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Codes window in Tank Training
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Tank Training on Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button (1) in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Press the Codes button (2) in the Settings menu.
  4. Type in your code into the Enter code field (3).
  5. Press Claim (4) to redeem your code.

