Tank Training Codes (April 2025) [RELEASE]

Smoke every Tiger, Sherman, Abrams, and Leopard on the racetrack with Tank Training codes!

Updated: April 25, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Here’s a great idea: instead of using tanks to wage war, why not pit them against each other in a drag race to see who’s the fastest armored vehicle around? Tank Training codes are an essential component to get your armor in the best racing shape possible.

All Tank Training Codes List

Working Tank Training Codes

welcome : 50 Gems and Short Swords (New)

: 50 Gems and Short Swords release: Short Swords and 100 Wins

Expired Tank Training Codes

There are currently no expired Tank Training codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Tank Training

Here’s how to redeem Tank Training codes in a few simple steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Tank Training on Roblox. Press the Settings button (1) in the bottom-right corner. Press the Codes button (2) in the Settings menu. Type in your code into the Enter code field (3). Press Claim (4) to redeem your code.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy