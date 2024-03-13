Category:
How to Join a Guild in Night Crows

It's dangerous out there alone!
Rowan Jones
Published: Mar 13, 2024 01:13 pm
Image Source: WEMADE Games

Joining a Guild can give you a helpful boost in games like Night Crows. Guild members support each other with farming and in battles so it is a good idea to join one as soon as you can. Find out below how to join a Guild in Night Crows.

Joining a Guild in Night Crows

You can join a Night Crows Guild when you reach level 10. Once you have reached level 10 you can find the Guild icon in the main menu on the right.

Image Source: WEMADE Games

Read through the list under Recommended Guilds to find the ones most likely to be recruiting new members. You can join a Guild in one of two ways: Instant Join or Approved Join. If you want to join a Guild with the Approved Join option then you will have to wait until your request is accepted by another Guild Crew Member.

If you decide you don’t want to be in that Guild anymore you will have to wait five minutes before attempting to join another. If, however, you are denied entry to a Guild you can request to join another immediately.

If you are in a Guild and want to invite a friend you can do so under the Red./Inv. tab within the Guild. This is also where you can cancel a request.

How to Create a Guild in Night Crows

You can create a Guild by going to the Guild icon in the main menu. From there you can find the Create option. Creating a Guild requires 100,000 Gold and you need to be at least level 30.

Image Source: WEMADE Games

When creating a Guild you are in charge of the name, the intro, emblem, and the join settings (Instant, Approved, and Private). The join method and Guild intro can’t be changed once it is created. You can change the name and emblem later if your Crew come up with something that fits better.

If you are struggling to pick a class type then find our Night Crows tier list here.

Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020.