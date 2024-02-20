Save a Friend Simulator Codes (February 2024)

Updated February 20, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Saving your friends IRL often entails lying, running, giving them a boost over a fence, or just spotting them in the gym so the dumbells don’t cave in their skull. However, in Roblox, you only need to click, and codes will help you with that. Here, we’ve listed all Save a Friend Simulator codes so you can save your friends more efficiently in this RPG clicker experience.

All Save a Friend Simulator Codes Listed

Save a Friend Simulator Codes (Working)

POWERUP : Power +2000

: Power +2000 Power : Power +1000

: Power +1000 Release : Power +200

: Power +200 photonavius : 15 min Power Boost

: 15 min Power Boost Sora : 15 min Power Boost

: 15 min Power Boost Update : 10 min Power Boost

: 10 min Power Boost Apek : 10 min Power Boost

: 10 min Power Boost WinBooster : 30 min Win Boost

: 30 min Win Boost Update2 : 15 min Win Boost

: 15 min Win Boost Magfinity: Magfinity Dragon Pet (6 Power)

Save a Friend Simulator Codes (Expired)

resetquests: This code will show up as valid, but it does nothing in-game. It was previously used for a bugged event.

How to Redeem Codes in Save a Friend Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Follow the instructions below to redeem Save a Friend Simulator codes:

Open Save a Friend Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side. Type in your code in the text box on the top. Click the Play button to the right to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Like in most other Roblox experiences, codes in Save a Friend Simulator are case-sensitive and are very often long, mixing numbers and letters. So, spelling errors will occur if you type them out. What you should do instead is copy and paste them. That way, there will be no chance to make a spelling mistake.

Also, sometimes codes just expire. The developers almost never notify players if something like that happens. That’s why we test all the codes to check and see if they are working and update our list accordingly.

How Can You Get More Save a Friend Simulator Codes?

Soranite Games posts any new codes along with the patch notes on their official Discord server. However, going through hundreds of irrelevant Discord messages to find the working codes will take a considerable amount of your time.

Instead, you should bookmark this article. We keep the Working list updated, adding new codes whenever they appear and removing the expired ones so you don’t waste your time on them. All the time you save this way, you can then invest into saving more friends. That’s what it’s all about, after all.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Save a Friend Simulator is very generous when it comes to giving away free stuff through events. However, some systems offer better rewards than others. So, here is a list of the most important ones:

Play Time Rewards – Access them via the gift box button on the right. They will give you a lot of boosts as you play, so always monitor them.

– Access them via the gift box button on the right. They will give you a lot of boosts as you play, so always monitor them. Quest Rewards – Press the Rewards button (star symbol) on the right to see quests. They are often very easy and can get you a hefty amount of resources.

– Press the Rewards button (star symbol) on the right to see quests. They are often very easy and can get you a hefty amount of resources. Events – The image above shows three quests on the top. Each of those has different quests or event activities you need to complete to receive the rewards. These are often limited, so don’t miss them.

What is Save a Friend Simulator?

Save a Friend Simulator is a clicker-type Roblox experience with a few RPG elements. Your main goal is fairly simple: save your friends trapped within the different areas of the map and level up your character. To aid you with that, you have hundreds of different pets, weapons, and magic spells, all unlockable via different means. It’s really a grind but of the fun kind.

That should cover everything you need to know about Save a Friend Simulator codes and how to use them. Visit more similar articles in the Roblox codes section here on Twinfinite. There are lists for many popular titles where extra freebies can really help you out.

