Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Marvel Contest of Champions promo art
Image via Kabam
Category:
Roblox
Codes
Guides

Marvel Contest of Champions Codes (October 2024)

Redeem Marvel Contest of Champions codes to get free relics, crystals, and more.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 08:49 am

Updated: October 11, 2024

Added new codes.

Recommended Videos

My childhood dream was to meet Wolverine, so learning what the word fictional means hurt more than the Santa betrayal. At least I can add him to my team in Marvel Contest of Champions. It’s important to add that this is a gacha game, so we can’t always get what we want.

Thankfully, you can rely on Marvel Contest of Champions codes to get an extra boost. Your adventure in the Multiverse will be smoother with some free Relics and Crystals for your squad. Grab them while they’re hot because these codes tend to expire fast. If you enjoy this game, make sure to check out Marvel Strike Force Codes, too.

All Marvel Contest of Champions Codes List

Working Marvel Contest of Champions Codes 

  • Strikerspare: Five-star Relic (New)
  • DorkysBackAlright: 2 Reunion Crystals
  • nefarious: 3 Count Nefarious Crystals 
  • GLORIOUSREUNION: 3 Reunion Crystals 

Expired Marvel Contest of Champions Codes 

  • IAMSOCIAL
  • JORGEWINS
  • VBCV
  • SINISTERJ4
  • June14Livestream
  • canigetaniceman
  • SinisterSideshow
  • JAXSAYSGOODBYE
  • welcometodiscord

Related: Solo Leveling Arise Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Contest of Champions

If you’re not sure how to redeem MCoC promo codes, follow the tutorial below:

How to redeem Marvel Contest of Champions codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Visit the Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner’s Market page.
  2. Scroll till you reach the Promo Codes section.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter your code text box.
  4. Click the green Apply Code button to get your rewards.

Want to find out which heroes you can get? Then, head over to the Marvel Contest of Champions Wiki. That’s not all you can find there. Information about classes, relics, story quests, and gameplay mechanics are some of the categories you can browse on your way to becoming a top hero.  

What Is Marvel Contest of Champions?

Marvel Contest of Champions is a mobile game featuring all the most popular heroes in the franchise and countless more niche ones. Build your dream team, pitch the champions against each other, and complete the quests to unlock the whole story. Test your skills in several exciting modes, such as Battlegrounds, Arena, Co-op, and Tournaments.

For more rewards in other mobile games, explore our Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.