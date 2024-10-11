Marvel Contest of Champions Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 11, 2024 Added new codes.

My childhood dream was to meet Wolverine, so learning what the word fictional means hurt more than the Santa betrayal. At least I can add him to my team in Marvel Contest of Champions. It’s important to add that this is a gacha game, so we can’t always get what we want.

Thankfully, you can rely on Marvel Contest of Champions codes to get an extra boost. Your adventure in the Multiverse will be smoother with some free Relics and Crystals for your squad. Grab them while they’re hot because these codes tend to expire fast. If you enjoy this game, make sure to check out Marvel Strike Force Codes, too.

All Marvel Contest of Champions Codes List

Working Marvel Contest of Champions Codes

Strikerspare : Five-star Relic (New)

: Five-star Relic DorkysBackAlright : 2 Reunion Crystals

: 2 Reunion Crystals nefarious : 3 Count Nefarious Crystals

: 3 Count Nefarious Crystals GLORIOUSREUNION: 3 Reunion Crystals

Expired Marvel Contest of Champions Codes

IAMSOCIAL

JORGEWINS

VBCV

SINISTERJ4

June14Livestream

canigetaniceman

SinisterSideshow

JAXSAYSGOODBYE

welcometodiscord

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Contest of Champions

If you’re not sure how to redeem MCoC promo codes, follow the tutorial below:

Image by Twinfinite

Visit the Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner’s Market page. Scroll till you reach the Promo Codes section. Paste a code into the Enter your code text box. Click the green Apply Code button to get your rewards.

Marvel Contest of Champions Wiki Link

Want to find out which heroes you can get? Then, head over to the Marvel Contest of Champions Wiki. That’s not all you can find there. Information about classes, relics, story quests, and gameplay mechanics are some of the categories you can browse on your way to becoming a top hero.

What Is Marvel Contest of Champions?

Marvel Contest of Champions is a mobile game featuring all the most popular heroes in the franchise and countless more niche ones. Build your dream team, pitch the champions against each other, and complete the quests to unlock the whole story. Test your skills in several exciting modes, such as Battlegrounds, Arena, Co-op, and Tournaments.

