Pixel Overlord Codes (February 2024)

After the latest Pixel Overlord codes? This mobile RPG has recently landed on the App Store and Google Play Store, meaning you can dive in to collect characters and blitz through battles. To grab some extra freebies to make the early game grind a bit easier, be sure to redeem the latest codes.

All Pixel Overlord Codes

Pixel Overlord Codes (Active)

Lord456 : 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 300 Diamonds, Premium Summon Ticket

: 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 300 Diamonds, Premium Summon Ticket Lord777 : 50,000 Gold, 50,000 Champion EXP, Premium Summon Ticket

: 50,000 Gold, 50,000 Champion EXP, Premium Summon Ticket Lord888 : 100,000 Gold, 50 Breakthrough Crystals, Violet Staff

: 100,000 Gold, 50 Breakthrough Crystals, Violet Staff Lord999 : 100,000 Champion EXP, 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 2 Premium Summon Tickets

: 100,000 Champion EXP, 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 2 Premium Summon Tickets lordns567: 200 Breakthrough Crystals, Premium Summon Ticket

Pixel Overlord Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Overlord

Code redemption in Pixel Overlord is an easy process, but there’s one big catch: you need to be at least level 10 before you unlock it as a mechanic. This isn’t the end of the world, as it only takes around half an hour of gameplay to reach. Follow these steps to get redeeming:

Download Pixel Overlord from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Play through the tutorial up until you’re given full control.

Play through until level 10, at which point you unlock the redeem feature.

Tap your character icon at the top-left of the screen, then hit Redeem.

Paste in a code from our list and press Redeem to get freebies!

How Can You Get More Pixel Overlord Codes?

The best way to find more codes in this game is the official Discord server. Unlike a lot of other servers, you don’t need to verify your account and get instant access to all the channels. You’ll want to keep an eye on the ‘game-news’ and ‘code-bonus’ channels. These contain all the codes released alongside updates, as well as Discord-exclusive coupons.

Outside of that, your best bet is to bookmark this page and check back. We’ll update our Working list as soon as new codes land, saving you the hassle of scrolling through chat logs.

Why Are My Pixel Overlord Codes Not Working?

There are two likely scenarios if your codes aren’t working: either it has expired, or you’re inputting it incorrectly.

The former scenario is the most common, as the developers at Happyfun don’t tend to share details on when a code is about to expire. For that reason we recommend you redeem codes as soon as you spot them, to avoid one disappearing before you use it.

The other situation is an incorrectly formatted code. This is quite easy to do given the random nature of the codes. We recommend pasting each coupon directly into the app from our guide, to ensure you’re getting all the capitalization, numbers, and spacing right.

What is Pixel Overlord?

Pixel Overlord is a classic mobile gacha game, with an idle RPG spin. Most of the fights your party undertakes can be simulated, so your focus is on leveling up your characters and unlocking new ones. If you’re after a slightly less involved gacha experience, Pixel Overlord is an ideal choice.

That's all for this guide!