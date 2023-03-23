HoYoverse to Announce Honkai: Star Rail Release Date During Boarding Preparation Special Program Stream
The wait is almost over!
The developer of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse, is planning to hold a livestream for their upcoming free RPG game, Honkai: Star Rail. The event is named Boarding Preparation Special Program and will occur on March 24 at 7:30 AM Eastern time.
You will be able to watch the stream on YouTube and Twitch, and you may want to tune in since the developer will announce the game’s pre-installation and official release dates. Other useful info you may gain from this event are details regarding launch characters and initial banners and changes that will be implemented after multiple beta tests.
Although there has not been a confirmation regarding Honkai: Star Rail’s release date, most fans assume the title will be launched on April 26 because it was the date listed on the iOS store before it was removed. Considering the game has been accepting pre-registrations since last month, it won’t be a surprise if the launch date ends up being the same as the leak.
Honkai: Star Rail may become HoYoverse’s next big hit because the game’s pre-launch campaign has been a smashing success by gathering over 5 million pre-registered users. Not only is this great news for HoYoverse, but fans are also benefiting since the developer promises to grant various rewards to players if they reach their targets. Some of the pre-registration bonuses include a free four-star character, Serval, and Star Rail Passes that fans can use to pull for new units.
Honkai: Star Rail will be available on Android, iOS, and PC.
