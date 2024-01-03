Roblox UGC Plaza Codes (January 2024)

UGC Plaza is another UGC collection Roblox game where you can purchase cosmetics using Coins or Robux. Though the game is easy, there is no reason for you not to redeem free codes the developers released to get some free rewards.

All UGC Plaza Codes List

Our UGC Games has released several codes that players can redeem to obtain Coins and special UGCs. Here are the lists of all working and expired codes in UGC Plaza.

UGC Plaza Codes (Working)

There are no valid codes in UGC Plaza.

UGC Plaza Codes (Expired)

LiveStreamTN4 – This code is invalid

– This code is invalid RoadTo9k11 – This code is invalid

– This code is invalid ThanksLOC84 – This code is invalid

How to Redeem Codes in UGC Plaza

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch UGC Plaza on the Roblox app. Click on the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Select the Claim option with the red gift box icon. Copy and paste one of the valid UGC Plaza codes into the text box. Press the Claim button.

How Can You Get More UGC Plaza Codes?

Besides regularly checking this page, you can also get more codes by joining the Free UGC Discord Server and Our UGC Games Group. You may also follow Roblox creators, such as LOC, since they will sometimes share codes in limited quantities.

Why Are My UGC Plaza Codes Not Working?

All UGC Plaza codes are case-sensitive, so you should recheck if there are any errors. The best way to avoid this issue is to copy and paste the code directly from our list. The code may also expire, and the game will inform you by saying that the code is invalid.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in UGC Plaza

You can get more rewards by performing a Wheel Spin, which you can access by clicking the Wheel icon on the left side of the screen. Unfortunately, you need to spend Robux to spin the Wheel, but you can exchange some Coins to get this rare currency.

What Is UGC Plaza?

UGC Plaza is a Roblox game where you can earn Coins by staying online. You can use this currency to purchase various UGCs that the developer regularly releases. You can also spend Coins to purchase Robux in the game, and you can use it to buy special UGCs and perform a Wheel Spin.

That's everything you need to know about UGC Plaza codes.